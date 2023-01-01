Top 10 K-pop songs of 2023

Standing Next to You, the lead track from Jungkook solo album GOLDEN not only marks the BTS’ maknae’s chart bursting solo debut but also exudes a total Prince of Pop vibes from the idol
Like Crazy, the second single from BTS’ Jimin’s solo debut album FACE is a perfect light-hearted party song to groove to and the first by a South Korean solo artist to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100
Super, one of the two lead tracks in SEVENTEEN’s EP, FML stands as one of their most iconic ones. The power packed song came along with intense choreography and won numerous accolades
S - CLASS by Stray Kids is the lead track from the octet’s third studio album 5-Star. The song exuding Stray Kids’ energy and charm also won the MTV VMA 2023 for best K-pop music video
Bouncy is a fun catchy song by ATEEZ. It can be best described as a trendy ball of energy that got everyone doing the BOUNCY challenge on Tik Tok and reels
Flower, the title track of Jisoo’s solo album ME that was dropped in March 2023. The song accompanied by a music video, was commercially successful and peaked at number two on the Billboard Global 200
Sugar Rush Ride, featured as the lead single in Tomorrow X Together's fifth Korean EP titled The Name Chapter: Temptation and earned TXT the MTV VMA 2023 award for Best Push Performance of the Year
Super Shy, a track by NewJeans from their second EP Get Up, received acclaim from music critics for its refreshing and infectious production. Super Shy earned six top-spots on music program awards, including a triple crown on Inkigayo
(G)I-DLE's Queencard from the EP I Feel celebrated self-confidence over looks, penned and composed by Soyeon. Its lighter, comedic tone diverged from past releases, winning commercial success by topping the Circle Chart and ranking top ten on Billboard's Hits of the World
LE SSERAFIM’s Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife, from their debut album UNFORGIVEN, champions girl power and taboo-breaking themes in a catchy Jersey club track. Its popularity surged with a playful music video, propelling it to number two on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart