Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 23, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Songs Perfect for Lip Sync Battles

Its iconic chorus and energetic vibe make it a perfect choice for a dynamic and entertaining lip-sync battle

Image: YG Entertainment

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG: 

With its powerful rap verses and catchy hooks, it's an electrifying option for a high-energy and intense lip-sync performance

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Mic Drop by BTS: 

Its bold and confident message, coupled with its catchy beat, makes it an excellent choice for a fierce and empowering lip-sync battle

Dalla Dalla by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Its catchy chorus and playful energy make it a fantastic option for a fun and spirited lip-sync performance

Not Shy by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Its infectious rhythm and upbeat vibe make it a great choice for a lively and energetic lip-sync battle

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND: 

Image: MLD Entertainment

With its fierce attitude and powerful beats, it's ideal for a confident and dynamic lip-sync performance

Kick It by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Its bold and empowering lyrics, along with its catchy beat, make it a fantastic choice for a confident and impactful lip-sync battle

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Its uplifting energy and infectious melody make it a perfect choice for a feel-good and enjoyable lip-sync performance

Dynamite by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Its catchy chorus and playful vibe make it a delightful option for a fun and entertaining lip-sync battle

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Its addictive beat and catchy chorus make it an excellent choice for a lively and upbeat lip-sync performance

Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS: 

Image: Brave Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here