Top 10 K-pop Songs Perfect for Lip Sync Battles
Its iconic chorus and energetic vibe make it a perfect choice for a dynamic and entertaining lip-sync battle
Image: YG Entertainment
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG:
With its powerful rap verses and catchy hooks, it's an electrifying option for a high-energy and intense lip-sync performance
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Mic Drop by BTS:
Its bold and confident message, coupled with its catchy beat, makes it an excellent choice for a fierce and empowering lip-sync battle
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Its catchy chorus and playful energy make it a fantastic option for a fun and spirited lip-sync performance
Not Shy by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Its infectious rhythm and upbeat vibe make it a great choice for a lively and energetic lip-sync battle
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
With its fierce attitude and powerful beats, it's ideal for a confident and dynamic lip-sync performance
Kick It by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
Its bold and empowering lyrics, along with its catchy beat, make it a fantastic choice for a confident and impactful lip-sync battle
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
Its uplifting energy and infectious melody make it a perfect choice for a feel-good and enjoyable lip-sync performance
Dynamite by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Its catchy chorus and playful vibe make it a delightful option for a fun and entertaining lip-sync battle
Ice Cream by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
Its addictive beat and catchy chorus make it an excellent choice for a lively and upbeat lip-sync performance
Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS:
Image: Brave Entertainment