Top 10 K-pop songs Stuck in Our Heads Rent-Free
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez serve up a sweet treat with Ice Cream. Its catchy melody and playful lyrics keep you humming along
Image: YG Entertainment
Ice Cream by BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez:
NCT DREAM brings the heat with Hot Sauce. Its spicy beat and addictive chorus make it impossible to resist
Image: SM Entertainment
Hot Sauce by NCT DREAM:
STAYC's debut track ASAP captivates with its catchy hooks and energetic vibe. It's a fresh hit that stays on your mind
ASAP by STAYC:
Image: High Up Entertainment
BTS melts hearts with Butter. Its smooth groove and catchy chorus spread joy wherever it goes
Butter by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Brave Girls' Rollin' rolls into your head with its infectious rhythm and catchy chorus. It's a summer anthem you can't shake
Rollin' by Brave Girls:
Image: Brave Entertainment
aespa takes you to the Next Level with their futuristic sound. Its captivating beat and powerful chorus linger in your thoughts
Next Level by aespa:
Image: SM Entertainment
TWICE serves up tropical vibes with Alcohol-Free. Its refreshing melody and catchy chorus make it a summer essential
Alcohol-Free by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Taeyeon's Weekend sets the mood for fun and relaxation. Its catchy hooks and laid-back vibe make it perfect for chilling out
Weekend by Taeyeon:
Image: SM Entertainment
IU's Peaches is a delightful treat for the ears. Its catchy tune and charming lyrics transport you to a whimsical world
Peaches by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
LOONA's Butterfly takes flight with its ethereal melody and empowering message. Its catchy chorus uplifts and inspires
Butterfly by LOONA:
Image: BlockBerry Creative