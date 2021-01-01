Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 12, 2024

Top 10 K-pop Songs That Are Totally Lit

A summer anthem with infectious beats and smooth vocals, solidifying BTS's global domination

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Butter

IU's retro-pop track exudes charm and nostalgia, showcasing her versatility as an artist

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

IU - LILAC

TWICE brings tropical vibes with catchy hooks and playful lyrics in this refreshing summer bop

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE - Alcohol-Free

NCT Dream serves up fiery energy with addictive rhythms and dynamic performances in this spicy track

NCT Dream - Hot Sauce

Image:  SM Entertainment

TXT explores the complexities of love with a blend of rock and hip-hop, delivering a powerful message

TXT - 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK’s Rosé shines in her solo debut, blending personal lyrics with captivating production

Rosé - On the Ground

Image:  YG Entertainment 

A moombahton-infused track that stood out in 2021, showcasing (G)I-DLE’s unique sound

(G)I-DLE - HWAA

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Red Velvet’s Wendy delivers a country-tinged ballad, showcasing her mesmerizing vocals

Wendy - Like Water

Image:  SM Entertainment 

An unexpected viral hit, STAYC’s bubblegum pop anthem catapulted them to the top.

STAYC - ASAP

Image:  High Up Entertainment

The standout male rookie of 2021, EPEX addresses pandemic anxieties in their debut single

EPEX - Lock Down

Image:  C9 Entertainment 

