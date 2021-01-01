Top 10 K-pop Songs That Are Totally Lit
A summer anthem with infectious beats and smooth vocals, solidifying BTS's global domination
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Butter
IU's retro-pop track exudes charm and nostalgia, showcasing her versatility as an artist
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU - LILAC
TWICE brings tropical vibes with catchy hooks and playful lyrics in this refreshing summer bop
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Alcohol-Free
NCT Dream serves up fiery energy with addictive rhythms and dynamic performances in this spicy track
NCT Dream - Hot Sauce
Image: SM Entertainment
TXT explores the complexities of love with a blend of rock and hip-hop, delivering a powerful message
TXT - 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK’s Rosé shines in her solo debut, blending personal lyrics with captivating production
Rosé - On the Ground
Image: YG Entertainment
A moombahton-infused track that stood out in 2021, showcasing (G)I-DLE’s unique sound
(G)I-DLE - HWAA
Image: Cube Entertainment
Red Velvet’s Wendy delivers a country-tinged ballad, showcasing her mesmerizing vocals
Wendy - Like Water
Image: SM Entertainment
An unexpected viral hit, STAYC’s bubblegum pop anthem catapulted them to the top.
STAYC - ASAP
Image: High Up Entertainment
The standout male rookie of 2021, EPEX addresses pandemic anxieties in their debut single
EPEX - Lock Down
Image: C9 Entertainment