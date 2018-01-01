Top 10 K-pop songs that broke records
Released in August 2020, this disco-pop anthem marked BTS's English debut, topping the Billboard Hot 100. Certified 11x Platinum, it sold 1.4 million copies in the US
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dynamite
A hip-hop dance hit from June 2020, it's BLACKPINK's first Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart-topper. Certified 5x Platinum, it sold over 1 million copies in the US
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - How You Like That
The pop sensation of April 2019 featuring Halsey, BTS's first double Billboard Hot 100 topper. Certified 7x Platinum, it sold over 2 million copies in the US
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Boy With Luv
September 2019's pop gem, TWICE's first Gaon Chart topper. Certified 3x Platinum, it sold 1.2 million copies in South Korea
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Feel Special
May 2019's pop hit, Red Velvet's Gaon Chart topper. Certified 3x Platinum, it sold 1.2 million copies in South Korea
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Psycho
April 2019's pop sensation, EXO's Gaon Chart topper. Certified 3x Platinum, it sold 1.2 million copies in South Korea
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Love Shot
May 2018's pop sensation, BTS's World Digital Song Sales chart-topper. Certified 5x Platinum, it sold over 1 million copies in the US
BTS - Fake Love
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK - Kill This Love
Image: YG Entertainment
April 2019's hip-hop dance sensation, BLACKPINK's World Digital Song Sales chart-topper. Certified 5x Platinum, it sold over 1 million copies in the US
Twice - TT
Image: JYP Entertainment
October 2016's pop hit, TWICE's first Gaon Chart topper. Certified 3x Platinum, it sold 1.2 million copies in South Korea
Red Velvet - Bad Boy
Image: SM Entertainment
May 2018's pop gem, Red Velvet's Gaon Chart topper. Certified 3x Platinum, it sold 1.2 million copies in South Korea