Pujya Doss

January 28, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs that broke records

Released in August 2020, this disco-pop anthem marked BTS's English debut, topping the Billboard Hot 100. Certified 11x Platinum, it sold 1.4 million copies in the US

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dynamite

A hip-hop dance hit from June 2020, it's BLACKPINK's first Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart-topper. Certified 5x Platinum, it sold over 1 million copies in the US

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - How You Like That

The pop sensation of April 2019 featuring Halsey, BTS's first double Billboard Hot 100 topper. Certified 7x Platinum, it sold over 2 million copies in the US

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Boy With Luv

September 2019's pop gem, TWICE's first Gaon Chart topper. Certified 3x Platinum, it sold 1.2 million copies in South Korea

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE - Feel Special

May 2019's pop hit, Red Velvet's Gaon Chart topper. Certified 3x Platinum, it sold 1.2 million copies in South Korea

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Psycho

April 2019's pop sensation, EXO's Gaon Chart topper. Certified 3x Platinum, it sold 1.2 million copies in South Korea

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO - Love Shot

May 2018's pop sensation, BTS's World Digital Song Sales chart-topper. Certified 5x Platinum, it sold over 1 million copies in the US

BTS - Fake Love

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK - Kill This Love

Image:  YG Entertainment

April 2019's hip-hop dance sensation, BLACKPINK's World Digital Song Sales chart-topper. Certified 5x Platinum, it sold over 1 million copies in the US

Twice - TT

Image:  JYP Entertainment

October 2016's pop hit, TWICE's first Gaon Chart topper. Certified 3x Platinum, it sold 1.2 million copies in South Korea

Red Velvet - Bad Boy

Image:  SM Entertainment

May 2018's pop gem, Red Velvet's Gaon Chart topper. Certified 3x Platinum, it sold 1.2 million copies in South Korea

