Top 10 K-pop songs that can put you to sleep
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Moonchild by RM (BTS):
RM's soothing vocals and calming melody create a serene atmosphere, perfect for winding down after a long day
IU's gentle voice and acoustic melody make this song a tranquil lullaby, inviting listeners into a peaceful dreamland
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Through the Night by IU:
With its soft piano accompaniment and IU's emotive vocals, this song captures the melancholy beauty of a sleepless night
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Sleepless Rainy Night by IU:
Dreamcatcher's ethereal vocals and dreamy instrumentation create a magical ambiance, ideal for drifting off into a peaceful slumber
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
Good Night by Dreamcatcher:
NU'EST's soothing harmonies and gentle melodies gently lull listeners into a state of relaxation, making it perfect for bedtime
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Sleep Talking by NU'EST:
Lovelyz's sweet vocals and dreamy instrumentals evoke a sense of warmth and comfort, making this song an ideal choice for bedtime listening
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Sweet Dream by Lovelyz:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Despite its title, Stray Kids' Insomnia has a calming effect with its soothing vocals and tranquil melody, offering solace to restless minds
Insomnia by Stray Kids:
As its name suggests, GOT7's Lullaby features soothing vocals and a gentle melody that create a serene atmosphere, perfect for inducing sleep
Image: JYP Entertainment
Lullaby by GOT7:
Taeyeon's angelic voice paired with DEAN's smooth rap creates a dreamy atmosphere that soothes the soul and lulls listeners into a peaceful slumber
Starlight by Taeyeon (feat. DEAN):
Image: SM Entertainment
Click Here
Soyou's soulful vocals paired with BAEKHYUN's smooth voice create a tranquil atmosphere reminiscent of a gentle rain shower, perfect for soothing the mind and lulling listeners to sleep
Rain by Soyou (feat. BAEKHYUN):
Image: Starship Entertainment