april 02, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs that can put you to sleep

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Moonchild by RM (BTS): 

RM's soothing vocals and calming melody create a serene atmosphere, perfect for winding down after a long day

IU's gentle voice and acoustic melody make this song a tranquil lullaby, inviting listeners into a peaceful dreamland

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Through the Night by IU: 

With its soft piano accompaniment and IU's emotive vocals, this song captures the melancholy beauty of a sleepless night

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Sleepless Rainy Night by IU: 

Dreamcatcher's ethereal vocals and dreamy instrumentation create a magical ambiance, ideal for drifting off into a peaceful slumber

Image: Dreamcatcher Company

Good Night by Dreamcatcher: 

NU'EST's soothing harmonies and gentle melodies gently lull listeners into a state of relaxation, making it perfect for bedtime

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Sleep Talking by NU'EST: 

Lovelyz's sweet vocals and dreamy instrumentals evoke a sense of warmth and comfort, making this song an ideal choice for bedtime listening

Image: Woollim Entertainment

Sweet Dream by Lovelyz: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Despite its title, Stray Kids' Insomnia has a calming effect with its soothing vocals and tranquil melody, offering solace to restless minds

Insomnia by Stray Kids: 

As its name suggests, GOT7's Lullaby features soothing vocals and a gentle melody that create a serene atmosphere, perfect for inducing sleep

Image: JYP Entertainment

Lullaby by GOT7: 

Taeyeon's angelic voice paired with DEAN's smooth rap creates a dreamy atmosphere that soothes the soul and lulls listeners into a peaceful slumber

Starlight by Taeyeon (feat. DEAN): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Soyou's soulful vocals paired with BAEKHYUN's smooth voice create a tranquil atmosphere reminiscent of a gentle rain shower, perfect for soothing the mind and lulling listeners to sleep

Rain by Soyou (feat. BAEKHYUN):

Image: Starship Entertainment

