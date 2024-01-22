Top 10 K-Pop Songs That Dominated 2023
January 22, 2024
A catchy and upbeat song with a twin version, released by the group Fifty Fifty
Image: ATTRAKT
Fifty Fifty - "Cupid":
A solo debut song by BTS member Jimin, which showcases his vocal range and emotional depth.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin - "Like Crazy":
Jisoo's "Flower" is a blossoming masterpiece, intertwining delicate vocals with an elegant melody. A solo debut song by BLACKPINK member Jisoo, which features her sweet vocals and a dreamy melody
Image: YG Entertainment.
Jisoo - "Flower":
IVE's "I Am" is a bold introduction, featuring dynamic beats and powerful vocals. A powerful and empowering song by the girl group IVE, which encourages self-love and confidence
IVE - "I Am":
Image: Swing Entertainment.
NCT DOJAEJUNG's "Perfume" is a fragrant blend of harmonies and rhythmic allure. A sensual and sultry song by the sub-unit NCT DOJAEJUNG, which explores the theme of attraction
NCT DOJAEJUNG - "Perfume":
Image: SM Entertainment.
Seventeen - "Super (손오공)":
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Seventeen's "Super (손오공)" is a high-energy anthem with a playful spirit. A high-energy and dynamic song, which showcases their impressive choreography and vocal skills
A fun and playful song by the girl group NewJeans, which features a catchy chorus and a retro-inspired sound. The song's playful melody reflects NewJeans' endearing style
NewJeans - "Super Shy":
Image: ADOR
A soulful and romantic song by BTS member Jung Kook, which showcases his smooth vocals and emotional depth. The emotional melody showcases Jung Kook's versatility
Jung Kook - "Standing Next to You":
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
"Seven" by Jungkook featuring Latto is a genre-defying track, merging Korean and English lyrics seamlessly. The collaboration creates a dynamic and refreshing sonic experience
“Seven” Jungkook (BTS)(feat. Latto):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A fun and upbeat song by the girl group NewJeans, which features a catchy chorus and a playful sound. The song showcases NewJeans' vibrant and infectious style
“OMG” by NewJeans:
Image: ADOR