Top 10 K-pop Songs That Every Rookie Knows
BTS's DNA is an electrifying anthem that showcases their signature style, with dynamic choreography and infectious beats that captivate audiences worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS - DNA:
BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU is a fierce declaration of confidence, with powerful vocals and bold visuals that leave a lasting impression
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU:
TWICE's Cheer Up is a catchy pop sensation that uplifts spirits with its infectious chorus and charming dance moves, capturing hearts effortlessly
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE - Cheer Up:
EXO's Growl is a timeless classic that defines the essence of K-pop, with smooth vocals and slick choreography that mesmerize audiences
EXO - Growl:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Velvet's Red Flavor is a summer anthem filled with vibrant energy and playful lyrics, evoking memories of carefree days under the sun
Red Velvet - Red Flavor:
Image: SM Entertainment.
NCT U - The 7th Sense:
Image: SM Entertainment.
NCT U's The 7th Sense is a mesmerizing track that pushes boundaries with its experimental sound and captivating visuals, marking a new era in K-pop
ITZY's DALLA DALLA is an empowering anthem that celebrates individuality and self-love, inspiring listeners to embrace their unique qualities without apology
ITZY - DALLA DALLA:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ATEEZ's Wonderland is an epic journey filled with thrilling beats and powerful vocals, transporting listeners to a world of adventure and excitement
ATEEZ - Wonderland:
Image: KQ Entertainment.
GOT7's Just Right is a heartwarming ode to self-acceptance and love, with uplifting lyrics and catchy melodies that resonate with audiences of all ages
GOT7 - Just Right:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Click Here
Stray Kids' My Pace is an anthem for the restless souls, with energetic beats and empowering lyrics that encourage listeners to embrace their unique journey
Stray Kids - My Pace:
Image: JYP Entertainment.