Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Songs That Every Rookie Knows

BTS's DNA is an electrifying anthem that showcases their signature style, with dynamic choreography and infectious beats that captivate audiences worldwide

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS - DNA: 

BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU is a fierce declaration of confidence, with powerful vocals and bold visuals that leave a lasting impression

Image: YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU: 

TWICE's Cheer Up is a catchy pop sensation that uplifts spirits with its infectious chorus and charming dance moves, capturing hearts effortlessly

Image: JYP Entertainment.

TWICE - Cheer Up: 

EXO's Growl is a timeless classic that defines the essence of K-pop, with smooth vocals and slick choreography that mesmerize audiences

EXO - Growl: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Red Velvet's Red Flavor is a summer anthem filled with vibrant energy and playful lyrics, evoking memories of carefree days under the sun

Red Velvet - Red Flavor: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

NCT U - The 7th Sense: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

NCT U's The 7th Sense is a mesmerizing track that pushes boundaries with its experimental sound and captivating visuals, marking a new era in K-pop

ITZY's DALLA DALLA is an empowering anthem that celebrates individuality and self-love, inspiring listeners to embrace their unique qualities without apology

ITZY - DALLA DALLA: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

ATEEZ's Wonderland is an epic journey filled with thrilling beats and powerful vocals, transporting listeners to a world of adventure and excitement

ATEEZ - Wonderland: 

Image: KQ Entertainment.

GOT7's Just Right is a heartwarming ode to self-acceptance and love, with uplifting lyrics and catchy melodies that resonate with audiences of all ages

GOT7 - Just Right: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids' My Pace is an anthem for the restless souls, with energetic beats and empowering lyrics that encourage listeners to embrace their unique journey

Stray Kids - My Pace: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

