Top 10 K-pop Songs That Topped Global Charts
Infectious beats and quirky dance moves define this global sensation, making it impossible to resist grooving along
Image: P Nation
Gangnam Style by PSY:
Bubbly and catchy, Gee is a timeless classic with its irresistible hooks and charming melodies
Image: SM Entertainment
Gee by Girls' Generation:
Uplifting and vibrant, Dynamite is an anthem of joy with its infectious rhythm and feel-good vibes
Dynamite by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Adorable and addictive, TT captivates with its catchy chorus and playful charm, earning its place as a K-pop favorite
TT by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Iconic and energetic, Fantastic Baby is a party anthem that dominates with its powerful beats and electrifying energy
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG:
Image: YG Entertainment
Summery and sweet, Red Flavor delights with its refreshing melody and irresistible hooks, leaving a lasting impression
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
Simple yet addictive, Love Scenario charms listeners with its catchy tune and relatable lyrics, becoming a beloved sing-along favorite
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
Stylish and catchy, FANCY captivates with its sleek production and memorable chorus, earning its spot among K-pop's catchiest hits
FANCY by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Upbeat and infectious, Cheer Up uplifts spirits with its catchy hooks and cheerful energy, becoming an instant mood booster
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dynamic and electrifying, DNA mesmerizes with its pulsating beats and captivating choreography, solidifying BTS's status as K-pop legends
DNA by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC