Top 10 K-pop Songs to Add to Your Travel Playlist
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS:
BTS's mesmerizing vocals and powerful choreography in this song create an exhilarating journey that perfectly complements any travel adventure
Red Velvet's Bad Boy sets the tone for a stylish and adventurous trip with its catchy beat and irresistible charm
Image: SM Entertainment
Bad Boy by Red Velvet:
Eight by IU featuring SUGA of BTS is a nostalgic journey through memories, blending IU's emotive vocals with SUGA's introspective rap, creating a beautiful ode to youth and friendship
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Eight (IU ft. SUGA of BTS):
EXO's Growl exudes confidence and energy, providing the perfect soundtrack for exploring new destinations and making unforgettable memories
Image: SM Entertainment
Growl by EXO:
IU's Lilac captures the essence of a nostalgic road trip, evoking feelings of warmth and comfort as you venture into the unknown
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Lilac by IU:
BIGBANG's iconic anthem Fantastic Baby infuses your travels with electrifying energy and excitement, promising an unforgettable adventure wherever your journey takes you
Image: YG Entertainment
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG:
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY's empowering anthem Wannabe inspires confidence and self-assurance, making it the perfect companion for embracing new experiences and living life to the fullest
Wannabe by ITZY:
BTS's smooth and catchy hit Butter adds a touch of groove to your travels, setting the stage for a laid-back and enjoyable journey
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter by BTS:
WINNER's upbeat track Really Really radiates positivity and optimism, creating a carefree atmosphere that's perfect for carefree road trips and spontaneous adventures
Really Really by WINNER:
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Forever Young captures the essence of youth and vitality, encouraging you to embrace every moment and cherish the memories made along the way
Forever Young by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment