Pujya Doss

MARCH 22, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Songs to Add to Your Travel Playlist

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS: 

BTS's mesmerizing vocals and powerful choreography in this song create an exhilarating journey that perfectly complements any travel adventure

Red Velvet's Bad Boy sets the tone for a stylish and adventurous trip with its catchy beat and irresistible charm

Image: SM Entertainment

Bad Boy by Red Velvet: 

Eight by IU featuring SUGA of BTS is a nostalgic journey through memories, blending IU's emotive vocals with SUGA's introspective rap, creating a beautiful ode to youth and friendship

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Eight (IU ft. SUGA of BTS):

EXO's Growl exudes confidence and energy, providing the perfect soundtrack for exploring new destinations and making unforgettable memories

Image: SM Entertainment

Growl by EXO: 

IU's Lilac captures the essence of a nostalgic road trip, evoking feelings of warmth and comfort as you venture into the unknown

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Lilac by IU: 

BIGBANG's iconic anthem Fantastic Baby infuses your travels with electrifying energy and excitement, promising an unforgettable adventure wherever your journey takes you

Image: YG Entertainment

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

ITZY's empowering anthem Wannabe inspires confidence and self-assurance, making it the perfect companion for embracing new experiences and living life to the fullest

Wannabe by ITZY: 

BTS's smooth and catchy hit Butter adds a touch of groove to your travels, setting the stage for a laid-back and enjoyable journey

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter by BTS: 

WINNER's upbeat track Really Really radiates positivity and optimism, creating a carefree atmosphere that's perfect for carefree road trips and spontaneous adventures

Really Really by WINNER: 

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Forever Young captures the essence of youth and vitality, encouraging you to embrace every moment and cherish the memories made along the way

Forever Young by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

