Top 10 K-pop Idols Who Speak Multiple Languages

Image: YG Entertainment
Best Friend by iKON:
iKON celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship with this heartfelt song, featuring catchy melodies and lyrics that express gratitude for cherished companionship
BLACKPINK's anthem is a tribute to everlasting friendship, filled with energetic beats and empowering lyrics that inspire living life to the fullest with friends
Image: YG Entertainment
Forever Young by BLACKPINK:
BTS reflects on longing for distant friends in this poignant track, blending emotive vocals and melodic instrumentals to convey the warmth and nostalgia of friendship
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
BTOB celebrates the joy of companionship with this uplifting song, characterized by catchy hooks and heartfelt lyrics that express the depth of friendship bonds
Image: Cube Entertainment
Friend by BTOB:
BTS's reassuring anthem is a testament to unwavering friendship, featuring comforting melodies and lyrics that promise to stand by each other through thick and thin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
You Never Walk Alone by BTS:
SEVENTEEN's heartwarming track is an ode to friendship's support, with soothing harmonies and lyrics that convey reliance on friends during both joyous and challenging times
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Lean on Me by SEVENTEEN:
BIGBANG's catchy tune celebrates the unity of friendship, with upbeat rhythms and lyrics that emphasize the inseparable bond shared among close friends
We Belong Together by BIGBANG:
Image: YG Entertainment
ONUES expresses the interconnectedness of friendships with this melodic track, featuring uplifting vocals and lyrics that symbolize the enduring ties that bind friends together
Image: RBW Entertainment
Red Thread by ONUES:
BTS's emotional song explores the reliance on friends for support during difficult moments, blending soulful melodies and poignant lyrics that capture the essence of friendship
I Need U by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
GFRIEND's uplifting track embodies the spirit of friendship, with refreshing melodies and heartfelt lyrics that evoke the warmth and comfort of being there for each other
Love Whisper by GFRIEND:
Image: Source Music