Top 10 K-pop songs to fix your summers
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
This upbeat track radiates summer vibes, with catchy melodies and infectious energy that will instantly lift your spirits
With its sunny beats and carefree lyrics, Holiday embodies the essence of a perfect summer getaway, making it a must-have for your playlist
Image: SM Entertainment
Holiday by Girls' Generation:
A refreshing blend of pop and EDM, In Love captures the cool breeze of summer nights, perfect for unwinding after a long day
Image: Play M Entertainment
In Love by VICTON:
This tropical-infused track transports you to a beach paradise, evoking feelings of relaxation and warmth under the setting sun
Image: OUI Entertainment
Sunset by Kim Dong Han:
This upbeat track encapsulates the essence of a dreamy summer night, with its catchy melody and romantic lyrics, evoking feelings of warmth and nostalgia
Image: Fantagio
Dream Night by ASTRO:
With its dynamic beats and oceanic imagery, Wave brings the excitement of riding waves, infusing your summer days with energy and adventure
Image: KQ Entertainment
Wave by ATEEZ:
This song captures the essence of a vibrant summer day, filled with bright colors and youthful energy, perfect for embracing the season
Summer 127 by NCT 127:
Image: SM Entertainment
With its catchy reggae-inspired rhythm and laid-back vibes, Kokobop transports you to a carefree summer paradise, where worries melt away
Image: SM Entertainment
Kokobop by EXO:
This infectious song exudes summer fun, with its catchy chorus and playful energy that will have you dancing along in no time
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
A breezy and uplifting track, Shine radiates positivity and warmth, perfect for brightening up your summer days with its infectious melody
Shine by PENTAGON:
Image: Cube Entertainment