Top 10 K-pop Songs to Get You Through a Workout
This high-tempo track will pump up your workout with its fierce energy.
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU
The catchy beat and motivating lyrics of Dope make it perfect for your exercise routine.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dope
Wannabe exudes confidence, making it a great choice for empowering workouts.
ITZY - Wannabe
Image: JYP Entertainment
The energetic vibe of the Back Door is sure to keep you moving at full throttle.
Stray Kids - Back Door
Image: JYP Entertainment
The powerful beats of DUN DUN are a great match for intense workouts.
Everglow - DUN DUN
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
The uplifting message of Feel Special will add positivity to your fitness routine.
TWICE - Feel Special
Image: JYP entertainment
With its dynamic rhythm, Kick Back is perfect for channeling your workout energy.
NCT 127 - Kick Back
Image: SM Entertainment
The strong beat and fierce attitude of THANXX will fuel your determination.
ATEEZ - THANXX
Image: KQ Entertainment
HIP will infuse your workout with the confident and sassy vibes of MAMAMOO.
MAMAMOO - HIP
Image: RBW
Click Here
The dynamic shifts in Tempo will match the intensity of your workout, keeping you engaged.
EXO - Tempo
Image: SM Entertainment