Pujya Doss

November 25, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs to heal broken heart 

IU's ethereal vocals and tender lyrics in Strawberry Moon gently heal heartbreak, creating a serene escape. Her emotional depth shines

Image credits: EDAM Entertainment

IU - Strawberry Moon

EXO's uplifting anthem Don't Fight The Feeling serves as a reminder to embrace the pain and move forward. Its energetic beats offer solace.

Image credits: SM Entertainments

EXO - Don't Fight The Feeling

Heize's soul-stirring ballad Can You See My Heart captures the ache of heartbreak, allowing listeners to find solace in its emotional resonance

Image credits: P NATION

Heize - Can You See My Heart

BTS's comforting Life Goes On encourages resilience and hope after heartbreak. The song's poignant lyrics and soothing melody convey a reassuring message

Image credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Life Goes On

BLACKPINK's You Never Know explores the vulnerability of fame, providing solace for those feeling unseen and misunderstood. A cathartic anthem 

Image credits: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - You Never Know

Red Velvet's Hello Sunset bathes listeners in a warm embrace, offering solace with its uplifting melody and lyrics that speak to inner strength

Image credits: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet - Hello Sunset

DAY6's Zombie articulates the numbness of heartbreak, resonating with those navigating the aftermath. The raw emotions and rock-infused sound offer a cathartic release

Image credits: JYP Entertainment

DAY6 - Zombie

Taeyeon's Weekend is a breath of fresh air, inviting listeners to embrace joy amidst heartache. The song's light-hearted energy promotes healing and self-discovery

Image credits: SM Entertainment

Taeyeon - Weekend

ITZY's LOCO empowers with its bold sound, encouraging listeners to break free from heartbreak. The energetic track exudes self-love and resilience

Image credits: JYP Entertainment

ITZY - LOCO

ATEEZ's Eternal Sunshine delivers a hopeful message amid heartbreak. Its dynamic beats and uplifting lyrics inspire listeners to find light in the darkest moments

Image credits: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ - Eternal Sunshine

