Pujya Doss

august 23, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs to learn Korean

The catchy dance-pop song with repetitive lyrics makes it easy to learn. It is a colorful and vibrant song about being unique

Sticker - NCT 127

Image - SM Entertainment

This is a bright and bubbly song with a catchy melody. It is about embracing your inner child making it refreshing and youthful

Eleven - Ive

Image - Starship Entertainment

This is a vibrant and energetic song that is full of fun and life. It is about finding your passion and diving into it

Love Dive - IVE

Image - Starship Entertainment

This is a powerful song with empowering lyrics. It is a catchy girl-crush anthem about being unapologetically you 

TOMBOY - (G)I-DLE

Image - Cube Entertainment

This is a fierce girl-crush anthem with an absolutely catchy chorus. It is a song about confidence and empowering your power and feminity

Girls - ITZY

Image - JYP Entertainment

This song has beautiful vocals with dreamy and easy lyrics. It talks about the beauty, sentiment, and freshness of first love

But You - TXT

Image - BIGHIT MUSIC

This is a fun and carefree song about living life to the fullest. It has catchy lyrics and upbeat music which talks about being free-spirited

Image - JYP Entertainment

SNEAKERS - ITZY

This is a powerful and introspective song about self-reflection and growth. Its repetitive lyrics about burning down and starting new makes it easy for language learners

Image - BIGHIT MUSIC

Arson - J-Hope

This is a hard-hitting hip-hop song about ambition and determination. It is a motivational and energetic song about chasing your dreams and never giving up

MORE - J-Hope

Image - BIGHIT MUSIC

This is a catchy and upbeat song with simple lyrics. It is a feel-good song about believing in yourself and achieving your goals

 Jackpot - ENHYPEN 

Image - Belift Lab

