Top 10 K-pop Songs to Light Up Your Day
An upbeat anthem with catchy melodies and feel-good lyrics that radiate positivity, guaranteed to lift your spirits and get you dancing
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
A cheerful pop song filled with infectious energy, perfect for boosting your mood and bringing a smile to your face
Image: CJ E&M
Very Very Very by I.O.I:
A vibrant track featuring playful lyrics and an addictive chorus, sure to brighten your day with its lively beat and youthful charm
Image: Cube Entertainment
Shine by Pentagon:
A lively and addictive song with a catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm that will instantly uplift your mood and fill you with joy
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
A fun and catchy tune with an infectious chorus that encourages you to stay positive and keep smiling, perfect for brightening any day
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A cheerful and upbeat song that exudes joy and positivity, with catchy melodies and playful vocals that will leave you feeling happy and energized
Happiness by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
A feel-good anthem with an addictive melody and heartwarming lyrics, guaranteed to lift your spirits and put a smile on your face with its infectious charm
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
A cheerful and upbeat track with a bright and energetic sound, perfect for bringing some sunshine into your day and putting a spring in your step
Oh My! by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
A bold and empowering song with an infectious beat and confident lyrics, inspiring listeners to embrace their uniqueness and shine brightly
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A stylish and upbeat track with catchy hooks and a chic vibe, guaranteed to lift your mood and make you feel fabulous with its infectious energy
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment