Top 10 K-pop songs to listen to during fall
Crush's jazzy R&B serenade encapsulates autumn's end, using it as a metaphor for a relationship's conclusion, painting the season as a metaphor for change
Image: P Nation
Crush- Fall
IU's soulful voice, unaccompanied, paints a vivid picture of the joy in waking up to a crisp fall morning
Image: Kakao M
IU- Autumn Morning
Vibrant strings mirror the fall-like atmosphere, with melodies ebbing and flowing like the changing temperatures as summer's warmth wanes
Image: YG Entertainment
AKMU- Time and Fallen Leaves
BTS' Autumn Leaves weaves ominous synths, capturing the bleakness of seasonal change while sprinkling bright moments throughout
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS- Autumn Leaves
Dream sets a cozy cabin atmosphere with jazzy notes, creating a dreamy, love-filled ambiance as Baekhyun and Suzy sing their hearts out
Image: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun and Suzy- Dream
Like its title, The Rain is a must-listen for a rainy fall day, delivering elegant vocals and lyrics about fading love
Ladies Code- The Rain
Image: Polaris Entertainment
Be Natural flaunts Red Velvet's sultry side with jazzy vocals and confident choreography, perfect for crisp fall day preparations
Red Velvet ft. Taeyong- Be Natural
Image: SM Entertainment
ATEEZ's Halloween-themed cover of Turbo's hit celebrates the enigmatic black cat, complete with haunting visuals
ATEEZ- The Black Cat Nero
Image: KQ Entertainment
Purple Kiss sets the stage for a dark autumn night with plaid outfits and sumptuous interiors in their Sweet Juice music video
Purple Kiss- Sweet Juice
Image: RBW
Stray Kids' Hoodie Season is the upbeat anthem for fall walks, celebrating the comfort of hoodies during the season
Stray Kids- Hoodie Season
Image: JYP Entertainment