Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 17, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs to listen to during fall

Crush's jazzy R&B serenade encapsulates autumn's end, using it as a metaphor for a relationship's conclusion, painting the season as a metaphor for change

 Image: P Nation

Crush- Fall

IU's soulful voice, unaccompanied, paints a vivid picture of the joy in waking up to a crisp fall morning

Image: Kakao M

IU- Autumn Morning 

Vibrant strings mirror the fall-like atmosphere, with melodies ebbing and flowing like the changing temperatures as summer's warmth wanes

Image: YG Entertainment

AKMU- Time and Fallen Leaves 

BTS' Autumn Leaves weaves ominous synths, capturing the bleakness of seasonal change while sprinkling bright moments throughout

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS- Autumn Leaves 

Dream sets a cozy cabin atmosphere with jazzy notes, creating a dreamy, love-filled ambiance as Baekhyun and Suzy sing their hearts out

 Image: SM Entertainment

Baekhyun and Suzy- Dream

Like its title, The Rain is a must-listen for a rainy fall day, delivering elegant vocals and lyrics about fading love

Ladies Code- The Rain 

Image: Polaris Entertainment

Be Natural flaunts Red Velvet's sultry side with jazzy vocals and confident choreography, perfect for crisp fall day preparations

Red Velvet ft. Taeyong- Be Natural 

Image: SM Entertainment

ATEEZ's Halloween-themed cover of Turbo's hit celebrates the enigmatic black cat, complete with haunting visuals

ATEEZ- The Black Cat Nero

 Image: KQ Entertainment

Purple Kiss sets the stage for a dark autumn night with plaid outfits and sumptuous interiors in their Sweet Juice music video

Purple Kiss- Sweet Juice 

Image: RBW

Stray Kids' Hoodie Season is the upbeat anthem for fall walks, celebrating the comfort of hoodies during the season

Stray Kids- Hoodie Season 

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Voice

Click Here