Top 10 K-pop songs to listen to when learning to rap
Featuring RM and Suga's dynamic rap verses, this energetic track is perfect for studying rhythm and flow
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dope by BTS:
This song showcases the unique styles and powerful delivery of G-Dragon and T.O.P, ideal for understanding versatility
Image: YG Entertainment
Zutter by GD & T.O.P (BIGBANG):
With its catchy beat and slick rap lines, this track is great for practicing precision and confidence
Cherry Bomb by NCT 127:
Image: SM Entertainment
RM, Suga, and J-Hope's sharp rap verses make this a must-listen for mastering intense and impactful delivery
MIC Drop by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This empowering anthem features catchy rap parts that are excellent for beginners to practice timing and attitude
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's debut track has strong rap verses, perfect for learning about storytelling and lyrical intensity
No More Dream by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Featuring Taeyong and Mark, this song is great for understanding how to blend rap with a powerful performance
Boss by NCT U:
Image: SM Entertainment
This song’s playful and energetic rap sections are perfect for practicing flow and versatility
We Go Up by NCT Dream:
Image: SM Entertainment
God's Menu by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Lisa's iconic rap verse in this hit track is great for studying how to make a strong impact in a song
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment