Pujya Doss

may 30, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs to listen to when learning to rap

Featuring RM and Suga's dynamic rap verses, this energetic track is perfect for studying rhythm and flow

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dope by BTS: 

This song showcases the unique styles and powerful delivery of G-Dragon and T.O.P, ideal for understanding versatility

Image: YG Entertainment

Zutter by GD & T.O.P (BIGBANG): 

With its catchy beat and slick rap lines, this track is great for practicing precision and confidence

Cherry Bomb by NCT 127:

Image: SM Entertainment

RM, Suga, and J-Hope's sharp rap verses make this a must-listen for mastering intense and impactful delivery

MIC Drop by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This empowering anthem features catchy rap parts that are excellent for beginners to practice timing and attitude

Dalla Dalla by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's debut track has strong rap verses, perfect for learning about storytelling and lyrical intensity

No More Dream by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Featuring Taeyong and Mark, this song is great for understanding how to blend rap with a powerful performance

Boss by NCT U: 

Image: SM Entertainment

This song’s playful and energetic rap sections are perfect for practicing flow and versatility

We Go Up by NCT Dream: 

Image: SM Entertainment

God's Menu by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Lisa's iconic rap verse in this hit track is great for studying how to make a strong impact in a song

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

