Pujya Doss

july 03, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs to listen when bored

An upbeat and vibrant song that lifts your spirits and gets you dancing with its infectious energy

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS:

A cheerful and catchy tune that instantly brightens your mood and fills you with joy

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

A fun and playful song with a sweet vibe, perfect for lifting your spirits

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez:

Image: YG Entertainment

An adventurous and whimsical track that takes you on a fun musical journey

Zimzalabim by Red Velvet:

Image: SM Entertainment

An emotional yet catchy song that resonates deeply, making you feel connected

Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN:

Image: Pledis Entertainment

An energetic and glamorous track that adds excitement to your day and gets you moving

Fancy by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A beautiful and uplifting song with a dreamy melody that captures your attention

La Vie en Rose by IZ*ONE: 

Image: Off the Record Entertainment

A high-energy and powerful song that gets your adrenaline pumping and keeps you entertained

Energetic by Wanna One:

Image: Swing Entertainment

A fun and lively track with an addictive beat that makes you want to sing along

Shine by PENTAGON: 

Image: CUBE Entertainment

A fierce and empowering anthem that boosts your confidence and makes you feel unstoppable

I Am The Best by 2NE1:

Image: YG Entertainment

