Top 10 K-pop songs to listen when bored
An upbeat and vibrant song that lifts your spirits and gets you dancing with its infectious energy
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
A cheerful and catchy tune that instantly brightens your mood and fills you with joy
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE:
A fun and playful song with a sweet vibe, perfect for lifting your spirits
Ice Cream by BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez:
Image: YG Entertainment
An adventurous and whimsical track that takes you on a fun musical journey
Zimzalabim by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
An emotional yet catchy song that resonates deeply, making you feel connected
Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
An energetic and glamorous track that adds excitement to your day and gets you moving
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A beautiful and uplifting song with a dreamy melody that captures your attention
La Vie en Rose by IZ*ONE:
Image: Off the Record Entertainment
A high-energy and powerful song that gets your adrenaline pumping and keeps you entertained
Energetic by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment
A fun and lively track with an addictive beat that makes you want to sing along
Shine by PENTAGON:
Image: CUBE Entertainment
A fierce and empowering anthem that boosts your confidence and makes you feel unstoppable
I Am The Best by 2NE1:
Image: YG Entertainment