Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 04, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs to listen while feeling alone

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS:

A touching song that speaks of longing and hope, comforting you with its heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody

A gentle ballad that wraps around you like a warm hug, reminding you that you're not alone

Image: YG Entertainment

Stay by BLACKPINK:

A beautifully melancholic track that captures the feeling of loneliness, offering solace with its emotional depth

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Blue & Grey by BTS:

A soulful song that perfectly expresses the pain of feeling isolated, resonating deeply with your emotions

Image: YG Entertainment

Lonely by 2NE1:

A comforting ballad that encourages you to take a deep breath and find peace, no matter how tough things get

Breathe by Lee Hi:

Image: AOMG

A dreamy track that explores feelings of uncertainty and loneliness, providing a sense of companionship

Lost in the Dream by Monsta X:

Image: Starship Entertainment

A soothing and heartfelt song that feels like a promise of better days, lifting your spirits when you feel down

Promise by Jimin (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A relatable track that makes you feel understood and less alone, offering a sense of comfort through music

Only You by miss A:

Image: JYP Entertainment

An emotional ballad that speaks of difficult times and the hope for brighter days, resonating with your innermost feelings

Downpour by I.O.I:

Image: Swing Entertainment

A song that captures the feeling of emptiness, yet offers a sense of solidarity, making you feel less isolated

Empty by WINNER:

Image: YG Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here