Top 10 K-pop songs to listen while feeling alone
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
A touching song that speaks of longing and hope, comforting you with its heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody
A gentle ballad that wraps around you like a warm hug, reminding you that you're not alone
Image: YG Entertainment
Stay by BLACKPINK:
A beautifully melancholic track that captures the feeling of loneliness, offering solace with its emotional depth
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Blue & Grey by BTS:
A soulful song that perfectly expresses the pain of feeling isolated, resonating deeply with your emotions
Image: YG Entertainment
Lonely by 2NE1:
A comforting ballad that encourages you to take a deep breath and find peace, no matter how tough things get
Breathe by Lee Hi:
Image: AOMG
A dreamy track that explores feelings of uncertainty and loneliness, providing a sense of companionship
Lost in the Dream by Monsta X:
Image: Starship Entertainment
A soothing and heartfelt song that feels like a promise of better days, lifting your spirits when you feel down
Promise by Jimin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A relatable track that makes you feel understood and less alone, offering a sense of comfort through music
Only You by miss A:
Image: JYP Entertainment
An emotional ballad that speaks of difficult times and the hope for brighter days, resonating with your innermost feelings
Downpour by I.O.I:
Image: Swing Entertainment
A song that captures the feeling of emptiness, yet offers a sense of solidarity, making you feel less isolated
Empty by WINNER:
Image: YG Entertainment