Pujya Doss

may 08, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Songs to Overcome a Creative Block

A soothing melody that encourages perseverance and hope, perfect for finding creative inspiration

Image:  EDAM Entertainment.

Love Wins All by IU 

Empowering lyrics and a catchy beat that can motivate anyone to push through a slump

Image:  Cube Entertainment.

Wife by (G)I-DLE 

An energetic track that instills confidence and breaks through barriers of self-doubt

Untouchable by ITZY 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A supportive anthem that reassures you’re not alone in your creative journey

I Got You by TWICE

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A fast-paced song that injects a rush of adrenaline and fresh ideas

Dash by NMIXX 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A heartfelt tune that reminds you of the passion behind your work

Love 119 by RIIZE 

Image:  SM Entertainment

A bold track that celebrates strength and individuality, igniting creative fires

Super Lady by (G)I-DLE 

Image:  Cube Entertainment

A collaboration that blends different styles, encouraging creative experimentation

All Night by IVE (ft. Saweetie) 

Image:  Starship Entertainment.

A song that questions norms, perfect for thinking outside the box

Yes or No by GroovyRoom (ft. Huh Yunjin & Crush) 

Image:  H1GHR MUSIC

A surprising and dynamic song that can shift your perspective and spark new ideas

Plot Twist by TWS 

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

