PUJYA DOSS

may 08, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Songs to Sing in the Shower

PSY's catchy anthem, Gangnam Style, brings fun vibes to shower time with its infectious beat and iconic dance moves

Image: P Nation

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

TWICE's bubbly hit, Cheer Up, lifts spirits in the shower with its upbeat melody and cheerful lyrics that make you want to sing along

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

BTS's feel-good track, Dynamite, adds sparkle to shower sessions with its catchy chorus and uplifting message that keeps you humming throughout

Dynamite by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TWICE's Fancy sets a stylish tone in the shower, with its addictive beat and catchy hooks that make you feel like a pop star

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BLACKPINK's fierce anthem, DDU-DU DDU-DU, brings confidence to shower singing with its powerful rap verses and infectious chorus

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

iKON's heartwarming hit, Love Scenario, makes shower time sweeter with its memorable melody and relatable lyrics that resonate deeply

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

BTS's romantic tune, Boy With Luv, adds a touch of romance to shower serenades with its catchy hooks and charming vocals

Boy With Luv by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's energetic track, As If It's Your Last, brings zest to shower singing with its upbeat tempo and addictive chorus

As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

BTS's emotional ballad, Spring Day, creates a reflective mood in the shower with its poignant lyrics and soothing melody

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Girls' Generation's iconic hit, Gee, adds a nostalgic touch to shower routines with its catchy tune and timeless appeal

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

Image: SM Entertainment

