Top 10 K-pop songs to spark love
A melodic journey through the highs and lows of love, resonating with universal experiences and emotions.
Image: YG Entertainment.
Love Scenario by iKon
Haunting vocals convey the depth of unspoken feelings, evoking a sense of longing and yearning for connection
Image: Stone Music Entertainment.
Unspoken Words by Davichi
A poignant ballad expressing the beauty and unpredictability of love, likened to the untamed elegance of a wildflower
Image: Happyface Entertainment.
Wild Flower by Park Ho Shin
Soulful harmonies and heartfelt lyrics capture the ache of longing and the desire to be reunited with a loved one
I Miss You by Mamamoo
Image: RBW Entertainment.
Reflective lyrics and soothing vocals evoke introspection and fond reminiscence, perfect for pondering thoughts of a special someone
Think About You by Sam Kim
Image: Antenna.
Symptoms by SHINee
Image: SM Entertainment.
A mesmerizing blend of R&B and pop, conveying the intoxicating allure and consuming effects of love
I'll Be Here by BTOB
Image: Cube Entertainment.
A reassuring promise of steadfast love and unwavering support, resonating with warmth and sincerity
An uplifting anthem promoting self-love and acceptance, encouraging listeners to embrace their worth and find love within themselves
Answer: Love Myself by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
An upbeat and infectious track celebrating the simplicity and joy of love, inviting listeners to revel in its warmth
Let Us Just Love by APink
Image: Play M Entertainment.
A playful yet soulful ode to enjoying life's simple pleasures with a loved one, invoking a sense of contentment and shared happiness
Eat by Zion. T
Image: The Black Label.