FEBRUARY 07, 2024

Top 10 K-pop songs to spark love

A melodic journey through the highs and lows of love, resonating with universal experiences and emotions. 

Image: YG Entertainment.

Love Scenario by iKon

Haunting vocals convey the depth of unspoken feelings, evoking a sense of longing and yearning for connection

Image: Stone Music Entertainment.

Unspoken Words by Davichi

A poignant ballad expressing the beauty and unpredictability of love, likened to the untamed elegance of a wildflower

Image: Happyface Entertainment.

Wild Flower by Park Ho Shin

Soulful harmonies and heartfelt lyrics capture the ache of longing and the desire to be reunited with a loved one

I Miss You by Mamamoo

Image: RBW Entertainment.

Reflective lyrics and soothing vocals evoke introspection and fond reminiscence, perfect for pondering thoughts of a special someone

Think About You by Sam Kim

Image: Antenna.

Symptoms by SHINee

Image: SM Entertainment.

A mesmerizing blend of R&B and pop, conveying the intoxicating allure and consuming effects of love

I'll Be Here by BTOB

Image: Cube Entertainment.

A reassuring promise of steadfast love and unwavering support, resonating with warmth and sincerity

An uplifting anthem promoting self-love and acceptance, encouraging listeners to embrace their worth and find love within themselves

Answer: Love Myself by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

An upbeat and infectious track celebrating the simplicity and joy of love, inviting listeners to revel in its warmth

Let Us Just Love by APink

Image: Play M Entertainment.

A playful yet soulful ode to enjoying life's simple pleasures with a loved one, invoking a sense of contentment and shared happiness

Eat by Zion. T

Image: The Black Label.

