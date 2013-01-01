Top 10 K-pop songs to spark your holidays
IVE's hit "After Like" gets a festive makeover with this holiday remix. The addition of Christmas bells and chimes infuses the track with seasonal cheer
Image: Swing Entertainment
IVE’s After Like
Released in 2013, "The First Snow" is an EXO classic. Its acoustic guitar, soft sleigh bells, and harmonious vocals create a perfect winter ambiance
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO’s The First Snow
V's soulful "Christmas Tree" from K-drama Our Beloved Summer captivates with heartfelt vocals and soothing guitar refrains, delivering classic Christmas feels
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS V’s Christmas Tree
TWICE's ballad charms with soft bells and a piano melody, embodying a classic Christmas rom-com soundtrack. A sweet tune from their 2018 album "The Year of 'YES'
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE’s The Best Thing I Ever Did
LeeHi's R&B gem "For You" gets a festive twist in this holiday remix. The track exudes seasonal perfection, with LeeHi making history in Spotify's Holiday Collection
LeeHi’s For You
Image: AOMG
Red Velvet's "Wish Tree" transports listeners to a wintry wonderland with sleigh bells and emotive vocals, a treat for devoted ReVeluvs
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet’s Wish Tree
LABOUM's "Winter Story" opens with Disney-like orchestral magic, creating a cute and fun winter tune, perfect for feeling like the hero or heroine of your own fairy tale
Image: NH Media
LABOUM’s Winter Story
GOT7 delivers the perfect winter ballad with "Miracle." Stripped down, piano-led, and harmonically rich, it carries the sentimental edge distinctive to the group
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7’s Miracle
Stray Kids infuses holiday fun into a Christmas-themed hip-hop track. The light-hearted, energetic vibes will have you singing and rapping along
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids’ Christmas EveL
SOLE's "Merry Merry" is an R&B and lo-fi gem for your winter playlist. Her mesmerizing vocals against subtle festive instrumentation create a romantic and soothing atmosphere
Image: Amoeba Culture
SOLE’s Merry Merry