Top 10 K-pop songs used in K-dramas

Featured in Our Beloved Summer, this heartwarming song is a mix of English and Korean, perfect for fans of both languages

Christmas Tree by BTS' V 

From Twenty-Five, twenty-one, Jihyo's soulful vocals shine in this slow, powerful track

Stardust Love Song by Twice's Jihyo 

In Our Blues, Aespa's cheerful song adds to the drama's vibe

Once Again by Aespa's Winter and NingNing 

Jimin's first K-drama OST, in collaboration with Ha Sung Woon, for Our Blues

With You by BTS' Jimin and Ha Sung Woon

From Goblin, a classic K-drama OST by Chanyeol and Punch

Stay with Me by EXO's Chanyeol and Punch

In Our Blues, STAYC's track adds to the drama's soundtrack

Star by STAYC 

Featured in Forecasting Love & Weather, Onew's unique voice shines like the brightest star

Mind Warning by Shinee's Onew

From Yumi's Cells, Doyoung's song brings comfort to everyday life

Like a Star by NCT's Doyoung 

The queen of K-pop, IU, contributes to the Crash Landing on You soundtrack

Give You My Heart by IU 

In Start-Up, Red Velvet's cheery vocals capture a hopeful mood

 Future by Red Velvet 

