Top 10 K-pop songs used in K-dramas
Featured in Our Beloved Summer, this heartwarming song is a mix of English and Korean, perfect for fans of both languages
Image: tvN
Christmas Tree by BTS' V
From Twenty-Five, twenty-one, Jihyo's soulful vocals shine in this slow, powerful track
Image: tvN
Stardust Love Song by Twice's Jihyo
In Our Blues, Aespa's cheerful song adds to the drama's vibe
Image: tvN
Once Again by Aespa's Winter and NingNing
Jimin's first K-drama OST, in collaboration with Ha Sung Woon, for Our Blues
Image: tvN
With You by BTS' Jimin and Ha Sung Woon
From Goblin, a classic K-drama OST by Chanyeol and Punch
Image: tvN
Stay with Me by EXO's Chanyeol and Punch
In Our Blues, STAYC's track adds to the drama's soundtrack
Image: tvN
Star by STAYC
Featured in Forecasting Love & Weather, Onew's unique voice shines like the brightest star
Mind Warning by Shinee's Onew
Image: JTBC
From Yumi's Cells, Doyoung's song brings comfort to everyday life
Image: tvN
Like a Star by NCT's Doyoung
The queen of K-pop, IU, contributes to the Crash Landing on You soundtrack
Give You My Heart by IU
Image: tvN
In Start-Up, Red Velvet's cheery vocals capture a hopeful mood
Image: tvN
Future by Red Velvet