Top 10 K-pop Songs with Empowering Messages
This song is about a woman who refuses to be controlled by men.
Run Devil Run by Girls' Generation
This song is a declaration of self-worth and confidence.
I Am the Best by 2NE1
This song is about saying no to unwanted advances and setting boundaries.
No by Wonder Girls
This song is about finding happiness and fulfillment on your own terms.
Happiness by Red Velvet
This song is about female empowerment and overcoming challenges.
Roar by Girls' Generation
Embracing fierceness and resilience
Lion by (G)I-DLE
A song about being confident and unapologetic
Fancy by TWICE
This song is about finding strength in numbers and overcoming challenges together.
Power Up by Red Velvet
This song is about female empowerment and being in control of your own sexuality.
Whistle by BLACKPINK
This song is about female empowerment and not being afraid to speak your mind.
Du-Ddu Du-Ddu by BLACKPINK