Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 01, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop Songs with Empowering Messages

This song is about a woman who refuses to be controlled by men.

Image: SM Entertainment

Run Devil Run by Girls' Generation 

This song is a declaration of self-worth and confidence.

Image:  YG Entertainment

I Am the Best by 2NE1

This song is about saying no to unwanted advances and setting boundaries.

Image: JYP Entertainment

No by Wonder Girls 

This song is about finding happiness and fulfillment on your own terms.

Image: SM Entertainment

Happiness by Red Velvet

This song is about female empowerment and overcoming challenges.

Image: SM Entertainment

Roar by Girls' Generation 

Embracing fierceness and resilience

Image: Cube Entertainment

Lion by (G)I-DLE 

A A song about being confident and unapologetic

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE 

This song is about finding strength in numbers and overcoming challenges together.

Image: SM Entertainment

Power Up by Red Velvet 

This song is about female empowerment and being in control of your own sexuality.

Image: YG Entertainment

Whistle by BLACKPINK

This song is about female empowerment and not being afraid to speak your mind.

Image: YG Entertainment

Du-Ddu Du-Ddu by BLACKPINK

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here