Pujya Doss

may 23, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop songs with Girlboss energy

BTS's Dope ignites confidence, making you feel like the main character in your own epic story 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dope

BLACKPINK's swagger in DDU-DU DDU-DU empowers you to own the spotlight and embrace your inner star 

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU

EXO's Growl exudes charisma, as you groove to the beat and command attention like the main character

EXO - Growl

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's mysterious allure in Peek-A-Boo lets you play the enigmatic lead role effortlessly 

Red Velvet - Peek-A-Boo

Image: SM Entertainment

TWICE's FANCY invites you to step into the spotlight embracing a glamorous, main character persona 

TWICE - FANCY

Image: JYP Entertainment

NCT U's Boss oozes charisma, making you the central figure in your own stylish narrative

NCT U - Boss

Image: SM Entertainment

GOT7's Hard Carry encourages you to take charge, feeling like the main character in your thrilling journey 

GOT7 - Hard Carry

Image: JYP Entertainment

MAMAMOO's HIP radiates confidence, empowering you to strut through life as the charismatic protagonist 

MAMAMOO - HIP

Image: RBW

ATEEZ's Wonderland invites you to embark on an epic adventure, where you're the main character

ATEEZ - Wonderland

Image: KQ Entertainment

IU's Palette celebrates self-discovery, making you the central figure in your journey of personal growth 

IU - Palette feat G-Dragon

Image: EDAM Entertainment

