Top 10 K-pop songs with Girlboss energy
BTS's Dope ignites confidence, making you feel like the main character in your own epic story
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dope
BLACKPINK's swagger in DDU-DU DDU-DU empowers you to own the spotlight and embrace your inner star
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU
EXO's Growl exudes charisma, as you groove to the beat and command attention like the main character
EXO - Growl
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's mysterious allure in Peek-A-Boo lets you play the enigmatic lead role effortlessly
Red Velvet - Peek-A-Boo
Image: SM Entertainment
TWICE's FANCY invites you to step into the spotlight embracing a glamorous, main character persona
TWICE - FANCY
Image: JYP Entertainment
NCT U's Boss oozes charisma, making you the central figure in your own stylish narrative
NCT U - Boss
Image: SM Entertainment
GOT7's Hard Carry encourages you to take charge, feeling like the main character in your thrilling journey
GOT7 - Hard Carry
Image: JYP Entertainment
MAMAMOO's HIP radiates confidence, empowering you to strut through life as the charismatic protagonist
MAMAMOO - HIP
Image: RBW
ATEEZ's Wonderland invites you to embark on an epic adventure, where you're the main character
ATEEZ - Wonderland
Image: KQ Entertainment
IU's Palette celebrates self-discovery, making you the central figure in your journey of personal growth
IU - Palette feat G-Dragon
Image: EDAM Entertainment