august 22, 2024

Top 10 K-pop songs you might have missed

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

VIXX's ethereal Shangri-La blends traditional sounds with modern beats, creating a mesmerizing experience often overlooked, showcasing their versatility

VIXX - Shangri-La

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

Oh My Girl's Closer captivates with dreamy vocals and haunting melodies, revealing a hidden gem that deserves recognition for its atmospheric beauty

Oh My Girl - Closer

 Image: WM Entertainment

ONF's We Must Love is an underrated masterpiece, featuring strong vocals and a compelling storyline, offering a unique and captivating K-pop experience

ONF - We Must Love

Image: WM Entertainment

Dreamcatcher's Deja Vu combines rock and pop elements, delivering a powerful and underrated anthem with its intense sound and haunting visuals

Dreamcatcher - Deja Vu

Image: Happy Face Entertainment

BTOB's Movie is a lively track filled with retro vibes and catchy hooks, showcasing the group's charm and musicality often overshadowed by other hits

BTOB - Movie

Image: Cube Entertainment

(G)I-DLE's LION stands out for its boldness, powerful vocals, and striking production, making it an underrated anthem that deserves more recognition

(G)I-DLE - LION

Image: Cube Entertainment

Golden Child's Without You is an emotional ballad highlighting the group's vocal prowess and sincerity, offering a beautiful yet overlooked musical gem

Golden Child - Without You

Image: Woollim Entertainment

Weki Meki's Tiki-Taka(99%) is a fun and energetic track, displaying the group's playful side with catchy beats and charismatic performances, often underrated

Weki Meki - Tiki-Taka(99%)

Image: Fantagio Music

INFINITE's The Eye is a hauntingly beautiful song with intricate choreography, showcasing the group's artistic depth and talent often overlooked in their extensive discography

INFINITE - The Eye

Image: Woollim Entertainment

LOONA's Butterfly is an empowering anthem with a visually stunning music video, combining strong vocals and impactful choreography, marking an underrated chapter in their repertoire

LOONA - Butterfly

Image: BlockBerry Creative

