Top 10 K-pop songs you might have missed
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
VIXX's ethereal Shangri-La blends traditional sounds with modern beats, creating a mesmerizing experience often overlooked, showcasing their versatility
VIXX - Shangri-La
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Oh My Girl's Closer captivates with dreamy vocals and haunting melodies, revealing a hidden gem that deserves recognition for its atmospheric beauty
Oh My Girl - Closer
Image: WM Entertainment
ONF's We Must Love is an underrated masterpiece, featuring strong vocals and a compelling storyline, offering a unique and captivating K-pop experience
ONF - We Must Love
Image: WM Entertainment
Dreamcatcher's Deja Vu combines rock and pop elements, delivering a powerful and underrated anthem with its intense sound and haunting visuals
Dreamcatcher - Deja Vu
Image: Happy Face Entertainment
BTOB's Movie is a lively track filled with retro vibes and catchy hooks, showcasing the group's charm and musicality often overshadowed by other hits
BTOB - Movie
Image: Cube Entertainment
(G)I-DLE's LION stands out for its boldness, powerful vocals, and striking production, making it an underrated anthem that deserves more recognition
(G)I-DLE - LION
Image: Cube Entertainment
Golden Child's Without You is an emotional ballad highlighting the group's vocal prowess and sincerity, offering a beautiful yet overlooked musical gem
Golden Child - Without You
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Weki Meki's Tiki-Taka(99%) is a fun and energetic track, displaying the group's playful side with catchy beats and charismatic performances, often underrated
Weki Meki - Tiki-Taka(99%)
Image: Fantagio Music
INFINITE's The Eye is a hauntingly beautiful song with intricate choreography, showcasing the group's artistic depth and talent often overlooked in their extensive discography
INFINITE - The Eye
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Click Here
LOONA's Butterfly is an empowering anthem with a visually stunning music video, combining strong vocals and impactful choreography, marking an underrated chapter in their repertoire
LOONA - Butterfly
Image: BlockBerry Creative