Top 10 K-pop Stars with Hidden Talents
Exceptional rap skills and artistic painting prowess that captivate fans
Taeyong (NCT)
Besides her singing, she's a skilled rapper and fashion icon, often showcasing her artistic side
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Multi-talented with rap, dance, and surprising fencing skills that he occasionally displays
Jackson (GOT7)
Beyond his leadership and rapping, RM is a wordsmith with impressive English language fluency
RM (BTS)
Renowned for her dance, she's also a talented bear impersonator, showcasing her quirky charm
Seulgi (Red Velvet)
Recognized for his vocal prowess, he also surprises fans with his hidden skill in magic tricks
DK (SEVENTEEN)
His dance skills are well-known, but he's also a prolific songwriter and producer
J-Hope (BTS)
Beyond her singing, she amazes with her calligraphy skills, demonstrating a creative side
Eunha (GFRIEND)
Apart from dancing, he showcases his flair for choreography and dance creation
Yugyeom (GOT7)
His rap and producing talents are prominent, but he's also a skilled pianist and music composer
SUGA (BTS)
