 Pujya Doss

January 06, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop study tracks 

Elevate your study session or workday with the upbeat vibes of Bad Boy by Red Velvet. The driving beat and catchy chorus provide the perfect soundtrack for productivity

Bad Boy by Red Velvet

Image: SM Entertainment

For a focused and detailed work session, turn to the smooth R&B sounds of Growl by EXO. The mellow rhythm and smooth vocals will help you concentrate on your tasks

Growl by EXO

Image: SM Entertainment

Keep your energy levels up and motivation high with the upbeat track Dope by BTS. The fast pace and energetic vocals create an ideal environment for staying focused and moving forward

Dope by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Get pumped up and stay focused with the electrifying beat of Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS. The powerful rhythm will help you stay motivated and on track toward your goals

Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Need a pick-me-up during a long study or work session? The upbeat track Dalla Dalla by ITZY, with its fast-paced beat and energetic vocals, is the perfect choice to keep you moving and motivated

Dalla Dalla by ITZY

Image: JYP Entertainment

For moments when you need to calm down and concentrate, the mellow ballad LILAC by IU offers soft vocals and a soothing melody to help you relax

LILAC by IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Start your day on a productive note with the catchy beat and energetic vocals of Love Scenario by iKON. Stay focused and motivated as you tackle your goals

Love Scenario by iKON

 Image: YG Entertainment

In need of an energy boost? The fast-paced track PSYCHO by Red Velvet, with its driving beat and powerful vocals, will keep you motivated and on the path to success

PSYCHO by Red Velvet

 Image: SM Entertainment

Stay pumped up and focused with the upbeat track Fantasia by MONSTA X. The fast pace and catchy beat provide the perfect backdrop for maintaining motivation and staying on track

Fantasia by MONSTA X

Image: Starship Entertainment

When you need to calm down and concentrate, the powerful ballad Wings by BTS, featuring soft vocals and a soothing melody, is the ideal choice

Wings by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

