Top 10 K-pop study tracks
Elevate your study session or workday with the upbeat vibes of Bad Boy by Red Velvet. The driving beat and catchy chorus provide the perfect soundtrack for productivity
Bad Boy by Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
For a focused and detailed work session, turn to the smooth R&B sounds of Growl by EXO. The mellow rhythm and smooth vocals will help you concentrate on your tasks
Growl by EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
Keep your energy levels up and motivation high with the upbeat track Dope by BTS. The fast pace and energetic vocals create an ideal environment for staying focused and moving forward
Dope by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Get pumped up and stay focused with the electrifying beat of Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS. The powerful rhythm will help you stay motivated and on track toward your goals
Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Need a pick-me-up during a long study or work session? The upbeat track Dalla Dalla by ITZY, with its fast-paced beat and energetic vocals, is the perfect choice to keep you moving and motivated
Dalla Dalla by ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
For moments when you need to calm down and concentrate, the mellow ballad LILAC by IU offers soft vocals and a soothing melody to help you relax
LILAC by IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Start your day on a productive note with the catchy beat and energetic vocals of Love Scenario by iKON. Stay focused and motivated as you tackle your goals
Love Scenario by iKON
Image: YG Entertainment
In need of an energy boost? The fast-paced track PSYCHO by Red Velvet, with its driving beat and powerful vocals, will keep you motivated and on the path to success
PSYCHO by Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
Stay pumped up and focused with the upbeat track Fantasia by MONSTA X. The fast pace and catchy beat provide the perfect backdrop for maintaining motivation and staying on track
Fantasia by MONSTA X
Image: Starship Entertainment
When you need to calm down and concentrate, the powerful ballad Wings by BTS, featuring soft vocals and a soothing melody, is the ideal choice
Wings by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC