Top 10 K-pop Visual Queens
BLACKPINK's Jisoo, the epitome of elegance, mesmerizes with her timeless beauty, enhancing the group's visual allure
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment
TWICE's Tzuyu, a visual sensation, captivates with her ethereal beauty, combining grace and charisma to establish her iconic status
Tzuyu (TWICE)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Red Velvet's leader, Irene, radiates sophistication and allure, her stunning visuals contributing to the group's distinct image
Irene (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment
As Girls' Generation's visual queen, Yoona's timeless beauty and versatile talent have solidified her status as a K-pop icon
Yoona (Girls’ Generation)
Image: SM Entertainment
Aespa's Winter, with her unique visuals, adds a refreshing charm to the group's futuristic concept, making her a standout visual talent
Winter (aespa)
Image: SM Entertainment
(G)I-DLE's Shuhua captivates with her ethereal visuals, blending innocence and allure to contribute to the group's dynamic presence
Shuhua ((G)I-DLE)
Image: Cube Entertainment
Oh My Girl's Arin, known for her fresh and youthful charm, is a visual delight, enhancing the group's enchanting and dreamlike image
Arin (Oh My Girl)
Image: WM Entertainment
ITZY's Yuna, the group's visual maknae, charms with her striking features and vibrant stage presence, elevating ITZY's visual impact
Yuna (ITZY)
Image: JYP Entertainment
As a member of f(x), Krystal's ethereal beauty and artistic flair contribute to the group's trendsetting image
Krystal (f(x))
Image: SM Entertainment
NMIXX's Sullyoon, with her radiant visuals, adds a fresh face to the K-pop scene, showcasing a promising future in the industry
Sullyoon (NMIXX)
Image: Swing Entertainment