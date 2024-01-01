Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

may 21, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop visuals of 2024

With his unique features and mesmerizing gaze, V's visuals are like a work of art, leaving everyone in awe

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

V (BTS): 

His boyish charm and handsome features make Donghae look timeless, always capturing hearts effortlessly

Image: SM Entertainment

Donghae (Super Junior): 

The golden maknae's perfect blend of cute and cool looks makes Jungkook a visual standout in any crowd

Jungkook (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Siwon’s chiseled features and charismatic aura make him the epitome of classic handsome

Siwon (Super Junior): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Worldwide Handsome Jin is known for his flawless visuals and prince-like charm that dazzles everyone

Jin (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Sunoo’s bright smile and youthful, radiant visuals make him a standout, full of refreshing charm

Sunoo (ENHYPEN): 

Image: Belift Lab

Eunwoo's perfect face and gentle demeanor make him look like he stepped out of a romance novel

Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO):

Image: Fantagio

Minho (SHINee): 

Image: SM Entertainment

With his sharp features and athletic build, Minho's visuals exude strength and sophistication

L’s mysterious and striking visuals, with deep, expressive eyes, make him unforgettable

L (INFINITE): 

Image: Woollim Entertainment

Jackson's charismatic looks and confident style make him a visual icon, both on and off stage

Jackson Wang (GOT7):

Image: TEAM WANG

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here