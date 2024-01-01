Top 10 K-pop visuals of 2024
With his unique features and mesmerizing gaze, V's visuals are like a work of art, leaving everyone in awe
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS):
His boyish charm and handsome features make Donghae look timeless, always capturing hearts effortlessly
Image: SM Entertainment
Donghae (Super Junior):
The golden maknae's perfect blend of cute and cool looks makes Jungkook a visual standout in any crowd
Jungkook (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Siwon’s chiseled features and charismatic aura make him the epitome of classic handsome
Siwon (Super Junior):
Image: SM Entertainment
Worldwide Handsome Jin is known for his flawless visuals and prince-like charm that dazzles everyone
Jin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sunoo’s bright smile and youthful, radiant visuals make him a standout, full of refreshing charm
Sunoo (ENHYPEN):
Image: Belift Lab
Eunwoo's perfect face and gentle demeanor make him look like he stepped out of a romance novel
Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO):
Image: Fantagio
Minho (SHINee):
Image: SM Entertainment
With his sharp features and athletic build, Minho's visuals exude strength and sophistication
L’s mysterious and striking visuals, with deep, expressive eyes, make him unforgettable
L (INFINITE):
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Jackson's charismatic looks and confident style make him a visual icon, both on and off stage
Jackson Wang (GOT7):
Image: TEAM WANG