Top 10 K-pop Vocal Powerhouses
BTS's charming sub-vocalist and visual, Jin, adds a touch of grace. His vocals and captivating visuals make him an indispensable part of the group
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Jin (BTS):
BLACKPINK's soulful main vocalist and dynamic lead dancer, Rosé, shines in every performance. Her powerful vocals and captivating dance moves define her iconic presence
Image: YG Entertainment.
Rosé (BLACKPINK):
The multifaceted golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook, stuns as main vocalist, lead dancer, and sub-rapper. His versatility and charisma make him a central force
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Jungkook (BTS):
SHINee's leader and main vocalist, Onew, leads with vocal prowess. His soothing voice and leadership contribute to SHINee's enduring success
Onew (SHINee):
Image: SM Entertainment.
BTS's dynamic vocalist and dancer, Jimin, dazzles with his stage presence. His expressive dance and captivating vocals add a unique flair to the group
Jimin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Sunoo (ENHYPEN):
Image: BELIFT LAB.
ENHYPEN's vibrant member, Sunoo, contributes energy and talent to the group. His presence and skills shine brightly, adding to the group's dynamic charm
TWICE's powerhouse leader and main vocalist, Jihyo, commands the stage. Her strong vocals and leadership make her an essential pillar of the group
Jihyo (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's fierce main rapper and lead singer, Jennie, exudes confidence. Her versatile talents and charismatic presence define her role in the group
Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's charismatic main vocalist and face of the group, Seungkwan, steals hearts with his powerful vocals and engaging stage presence
Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's main vocalist, DK, serenades with his soulful voice. His emotive singing and stage charisma contribute to SEVENTEEN's musical excellence
DK (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment.