Top 10 K-pop x Desi moments
Image: CELEBLUV TV
Stray Kids' spontaneous dance to Tunak Tunak Tun on a variety show was a delightful and entertaining moment, showcasing their fun-loving nature and ability to engage with different musical styles
SEVENTEEN's Vernon stole the spotlight, grooving to Jai Ho with some belly moves, while the rest of the members cheered him on enthusiastically
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Yeonjun delighted fans during his lively live session, captivating everyone with his graceful dance moves to a remix of Lata Mangeshkar's timeless melodies
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook mentioned the movie RRR as he grooved to Natu Natu during his live session, thrilling fans with his dance moves
Image: Weverse Live
At the K Wave Festival in Bangalore, X:IN mesmerized the audience with their dynamic dance to Kala Chashma, leaving Indian fans spellbound
Image: K-Wave Fest India’s Instagram
Jimin charmingly referenced the beloved film 3 Idiots during a live session, adding a touch of nostalgia and warmth to the conversation
Image: Jimin’s Instagram
Image: Kim Woojin’s YouTube
Kim Woojin captivated the audience with his graceful dance to the rhythmic beats of Chaleya by Shah Rukh Khan, demonstrating his incredible talent and stage charisma
Fans enjoyed a heartwarming sight during a live session as Jimin, Suga, and RM delightedly indulged in chiki together, sharing laughter and bonding over the sweet treat
Image: VLive
BLITZERS impressed fans with their energetic Bollywood dance cover of Kukkad, showcasing their passion for dance and vibrant choreography
Image: Hello 82
Click Here
V, Jimin, and Jungkook, the beloved maknae line of BTS, were spotted relishing a meal at an Indian restaurant, immersing themselves in the rich flavors of Indian cuisine
Image: V’s Instagram