Saumya Saxena

MARCH 29, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-pop x Desi moments

Image:  CELEBLUV TV

Stray Kids' spontaneous dance to Tunak Tunak Tun on a variety show was a delightful and entertaining moment, showcasing their fun-loving nature and ability to engage with different musical styles

SEVENTEEN's Vernon stole the spotlight, grooving to Jai Ho with some belly moves, while the rest of the members cheered him on enthusiastically

Image:  PLEDIS Entertainment

Yeonjun delighted fans during his lively live session, captivating everyone with his graceful dance moves to a remix of Lata Mangeshkar's timeless melodies

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook mentioned the movie RRR as he grooved to Natu Natu during his live session, thrilling fans with his dance moves 

Image: Weverse Live

At the K Wave Festival in Bangalore, X:IN mesmerized the audience with their dynamic dance to Kala Chashma, leaving Indian fans spellbound

Image:  K-Wave Fest India’s Instagram

Jimin charmingly referenced the beloved film 3 Idiots during a live session, adding a touch of nostalgia and warmth to the conversation

Image:  Jimin’s Instagram

Image:  Kim Woojin’s YouTube

Kim Woojin captivated the audience with his graceful dance to the rhythmic beats of Chaleya by Shah Rukh Khan, demonstrating his incredible talent and stage charisma

Fans enjoyed a heartwarming sight during a live session as Jimin, Suga, and RM delightedly indulged in chiki together, sharing laughter and bonding over the sweet treat

Image:  VLive

BLITZERS  impressed fans with their energetic Bollywood dance cover of Kukkad, showcasing their passion for dance and vibrant choreography

Image:  Hello 82

 V, Jimin, and Jungkook, the beloved maknae line of BTS, were spotted relishing a meal at an Indian restaurant, immersing themselves in the rich flavors of Indian cuisine

Image:  V’s Instagram

