Top 10 K-pop YouTube Channels

Sugandha Srivastava

june 07, 2023

Entertainment

With their channel "BLACKPINK," the popular K-pop group shares behind-the-scenes footage, music videos, and exclusive content for their dedicated fanbase

BLACKPINK

Source:YG Entertainment

BTS' channel "BANGTANTV" offers a variety of content, including vlogs, dance practices, and behind-the-scenes videos, allowing fans to get closer to the members

BTS

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

TWICE's channel "TWICE" features entertaining vlogs, dance covers, and other fun content that showcases the group's vibrant personalities and talents

TWICE

Source:JYP Entertainment

EXO's channel "EXO" treats fans to music videos, live performances, and engaging vlogs, giving a glimpse into the members' lives on and off stage

EXO

Source:SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's channel "Red Velvet" provides a mix of music videos, dance practices, and exclusive footage, allowing fans to enjoy the group's captivating performances

Red Velvet

Source:SM Entertainment

GOT7's channel "GOT7" offers an array of entertaining content, including vlogs, challenges, and behind-the-scenes videos, providing a closer look into the members' lives

GOT7

Source: GOT7

NCT's channel "NCT" features a diverse range of content, from reality shows to dance practices, allowing fans to explore the group's multiple sub-units and members

NCT

Source:SM Entertainment

Stray Kids' channel "Stray Kids" showcases their powerful performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and engaging vlogs, connecting with fans on a personal level

Stray Kids

Source:JYP Entertainment

IU's channel "이지금 [IU Official]" features her music videos, live performances, and special behind-the-scenes clips, offering an intimate look into her artistic journey

IU

Source:EDAM Entertainment

ATEEZ's channel "ATEEZ" presents energetic performances, engaging challenges, and entertaining vlogs, capturing the group's dynamic and charismatic presence

ATEEZ

Link:KQ Entertainment

