Top 10 Kim Jae Wook K-dramas to watch
A classic romantic comedy where Kim Jae Wook plays a cafe worker, entangled in a gender-bending romance
Coffee Prince
Image MBC
A rom-com featuring Kim Jae Wook as an art gallery director caught in a whirlwind of love and secrets
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
A suspenseful crime thriller where Kim Jae Wook portrays a mysterious villain who challenges a dedicated police officer
Voice
Image OCN
A melodrama following the intertwined lives and romantic conflicts of two couples in the food industry
Temperature of Love
Image SBS
A man who is driven by revenge becomes involved with a woman who is also seeking revenge
Bad Guy
Image SBS
A supernatural horror drama where Kim Jae Wook plays a demon hunter, facing sinister spirits and danger
The Guest
Image OCN
A rom-com portraying Kim Jae Wook as a musician entangled in a love triangle
Image KBS2
Marry me, Mary!
A ghost-seeing detective partners with a woman who can see ghosts, leading to eerie investigations
Image tvN
Who Are You?
A CEO with a split personality and his secretary pretend to be in love
Crazy Love
Image KBS2
After he loses his father, Shin Jung Tae seeks refuge with Yoon Ok Ryun's family. He hones his martial arts skills to protect his countrymen until he falls in love with Yoon Ok Ryun.
Inspiring Generation
Image: KBS