Pujya Doss

september 01, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Kim Jae Wook K-dramas to watch

A classic romantic comedy where Kim Jae Wook plays a cafe worker, entangled in a gender-bending romance

Coffee Prince 

Image MBC

A rom-com featuring Kim Jae Wook as an art gallery director caught in a whirlwind of love and secrets

Her Private Life 

Image: tvN

A suspenseful crime thriller where Kim Jae Wook portrays a mysterious villain who challenges a dedicated police officer

Voice 

Image OCN

A melodrama following the intertwined lives and romantic conflicts of two couples in the food industry

Temperature of Love 

Image SBS

A man who is driven by revenge becomes involved with a woman who is also seeking revenge 

Bad Guy

Image SBS

A supernatural horror drama where Kim Jae Wook plays a demon hunter, facing sinister spirits and danger

The Guest 

Image OCN

A rom-com portraying Kim Jae Wook as a musician entangled in a love triangle

Image KBS2

Marry me, Mary!

A ghost-seeing detective partners with a woman who can see ghosts, leading to eerie investigations

Image tvN

Who Are You? 

A CEO with a split personality and his secretary pretend to be in love

Crazy Love 

Image KBS2

After he loses his father, Shin Jung Tae seeks refuge with Yoon Ok Ryun's family.  He hones his martial arts skills to protect his countrymen until he falls in love with Yoon Ok Ryun.

Inspiring Generation

Image: KBS

