Top 10 Korean actors
Ayushi Agrawal
AUGUST 26, 2022
Arguably the most popular name of them all, Lee Min Ho is a worldstar
Lee Min Ho
The fallen soldier and the sneaky consigliere, he’s a fan favourite
Song Joong Ki
He is popular as a chaebol and just as known for his portrayal of a North Korean soldier
Hyun Bin
Famous for his challenging action roles, Ji Chang Wook is a treat to the eyes
Ji Chang Wook
An heir to the throne, a boy next door and a superstar in one? He is a born winner
Park Bogum
Jung Hae In
His versatility has taken him places as he continues to thrash down any barriers and rise to the top
Widely famed Goblin in action, Gong Yoo gained fame with the ‘School’ series and ‘Coffee Prince’
Gong Yoo
A man from another star? Luckily, Kim Soo Hyun is right here on earth
Kim Soo Hyun
A resident lawyer, Lee Jong Suk’s talents have won millions of hearts
Lee Jong Suk
Made for the roles of a CEO, Park Seo Joon is set to step into the world of Marvel
Park Seo Joon
