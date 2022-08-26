Heading 3

Top 10 Korean actors

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

Arguably the most popular name of them all, Lee Min Ho is a worldstar

Lee Min Ho

Image: News1

The fallen soldier and the sneaky consigliere, he’s a fan favourite

Song Joong Ki

Image: News1

He is popular as a chaebol and just as known for his portrayal of a North Korean soldier

Hyun Bin

Image: News1

Famous for his challenging action roles, Ji Chang Wook is a treat to the eyes

Ji Chang Wook

Image: News1

An heir to the throne, a boy next door and a superstar in one? He is a born winner

Park Bogum

Image: News1

Jung Hae In

His versatility has taken him places as he continues to thrash down any barriers and rise to the top

Image: News1

Widely famed Goblin in action, Gong Yoo gained fame with the ‘School’ series and ‘Coffee Prince’

Gong Yoo

Image: News1

A man from another star? Luckily, Kim Soo Hyun is right here on earth

Kim Soo Hyun

Image: News1

A resident lawyer, Lee Jong Suk’s talents have won millions of hearts

Lee Jong Suk

Made for the roles of a CEO, Park Seo Joon is set to step into the world of Marvel

Park Seo Joon

Image: News1

