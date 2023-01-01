Top 10 Korean Actors of 2023
The charismatic star of Crash Landing on You and Secret Garden, known for his captivating performances and widespread popularity
Hyun Bin
Image: VAST Entertainment
Versatile actor of What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? fame, praised for his charm and impactful roles
Park Seo Joon
Image: Awesome ENT
Hallyu sensation from Boys Over Flowers and The King: Eternal Monarch, with a global fanbase
Lee Min Ho
Image: MYM Entertainment
Renowned for My Love from the Star and It's Okay to Not Be Okay, showcasing versatile acting skills
Kim Soo Hyun
Image: Goldmedalist
Action-packed roles in Healer and Suspicious Partner, drawing fans with charisma and talent
Ji Chang Wook
Image: Spring Company
Rising star of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and Start-Up, admired for his charm and versatility
Nam Joo Hyuk
Image: Management SOOP
Coffee Prince and Goblin star, acclaimed for his impactful performances and enduring popularity
Image: Management SOOP
Gong Yoo
A dynamic presence in That Winter, the Wind Blows and It's Okay, That's Love, showcases his acting depth.
Image: IOK Company
Jo In Sung
Unique style in "Pinocchio" and "W," connecting with fans through diverse roles
Lee Jong Suk
Image: HighZium Studio
Descendants of the Sun lead, celebrated for his dynamic career spanning dramas and films
Song Joong Kii
Image: HighZium Studio