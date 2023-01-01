Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 27, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Korean Actors of 2023

The charismatic star of Crash Landing on You and Secret Garden, known for his captivating performances and widespread popularity

Hyun Bin

Image: VAST Entertainment

Versatile actor of What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? fame, praised for his charm and impactful roles

 Park Seo Joon

Image: Awesome ENT

Hallyu sensation from Boys Over Flowers and The King: Eternal Monarch, with a global fanbase

Lee Min Ho

Image: MYM Entertainment

Renowned for My Love from the Star and It's Okay to Not Be Okay, showcasing versatile acting skills

Kim Soo Hyun

Image: Goldmedalist

Action-packed roles in Healer and Suspicious Partner, drawing fans with charisma and talent

Ji Chang Wook

Image: Spring Company

Rising star of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and Start-Up, admired for his charm and versatility

Nam Joo Hyuk

Image: Management SOOP

Coffee Prince and Goblin star, acclaimed for his impactful performances and enduring popularity

Image: Management SOOP

 Gong Yoo

A dynamic presence in That Winter, the Wind Blows and It's Okay, That's Love, showcases his acting depth.

Image: IOK Company

 Jo In Sung

Unique style in "Pinocchio" and "W," connecting with fans through diverse roles

Lee Jong Suk

Image: HighZium Studio

Descendants of the Sun lead, celebrated for his dynamic career spanning dramas and films

Song Joong Kii

Image: HighZium Studio

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here