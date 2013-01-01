Top 10 Korean Actors on Instagram
ASTRO member and actor known for his roles in True Beauty, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, and Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung.
Cha Eun Woo (@eunwo.o_c) - 38.1 million followers
Image: Fantagio
Hallyu star known for his roles in Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, and The King: Eternal Monarch
Lee Min Ho (@actorleeminho) - 33.7 million followers.
Image: MYM Entertainment
Popular actor known for his roles in W: Two Worlds, While You Were Sleeping, and Romance is a Bonus Book
Lee Jong Suk (@jongsuk0206) - 26.3 million followers
Image: A-Man Project
Rising star known for his roles in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?, Fight for My Way, and Itaewon Class
Park Seo Joon (@bn_sj2013) - 25.1 million followers
Image: Awesome ENT
Known as Son of Netflix appeared in many K-dramas including Love Alarm, Sweet Home, and Nevertheless
Song Kang
Image: SONG KANG Instagram
Popular actor known for his roles in Healer, Suspicious Partner, and Backstreet Rookie
Ji Chang Wook (@jichangwook) - 23.9 million followers
Image: Glorious Entertainment
Rising star known for his roles in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Start-Up, and The King's Affection
Image: tvN
Nam Joo Hyuk (@skawngur) - 18.7 million followers
Newcomer actor known for his roles in True Beauty and The Sound of Magic
Image: KeyEast
Hwang In Youp (@hi_high_hiy) - 17.4 million followers
Hallyu star known for his roles in My Girl, Goblin, and Touch Your Heart
Lee Dong Wook (@leedongwook_official) - 16.9 million followers
Image: King Kong by Starship
Hallyu star known for his roles in My Love from the Star, The Producers, and It's Okay to Not Be Okay.
Kim Soo Hyun (@soohyun_k) - 16.8 million followers
Image: Goldmedalist