 Pujya Doss

september 05, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Korean Actors on Instagram

ASTRO member and actor known for his roles in True Beauty, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, and Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung. 

Cha Eun Woo (@eunwo.o_c) - 38.1 million followers

Image: Fantagio

Hallyu star known for his roles in Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, and The King: Eternal Monarch

Lee Min Ho (@actorleeminho) - 33.7 million followers. 

Image: MYM Entertainment

Popular actor known for his roles in W: Two Worlds, While You Were Sleeping, and Romance is a Bonus Book

Lee Jong Suk (@jongsuk0206) - 26.3 million followers

Image: A-Man Project

Rising star known for his roles in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?, Fight for My Way, and Itaewon Class

Park Seo Joon (@bn_sj2013) - 25.1 million followers

Image: Awesome ENT

Known as Son of Netflix appeared in many K-dramas including Love Alarm, Sweet Home, and Nevertheless

Song Kang

Image: SONG KANG Instagram

Popular actor known for his roles in Healer, Suspicious Partner, and Backstreet Rookie

Ji Chang Wook (@jichangwook) - 23.9 million followers

Image: Glorious Entertainment

Rising star known for his roles in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Start-Up, and The King's Affection

Image: tvN

Nam Joo Hyuk (@skawngur) - 18.7 million followers

Newcomer actor known for his roles in True Beauty and The Sound of Magic

Image: KeyEast

Hwang In Youp (@hi_high_hiy) - 17.4 million followers 

Hallyu star known for his roles in My Girl, Goblin, and Touch Your Heart

Lee Dong Wook (@leedongwook_official) - 16.9 million followers

Image: King Kong by Starship

Hallyu star known for his roles in My Love from the Star, The Producers, and It's Okay to Not Be Okay. 

Kim Soo Hyun (@soohyun_k) - 16.8 million followers

Image: Goldmedalist

