Top 10 Korean BL dramas to binge-watch

Jae Han and Ye Chan of OMEGA X led A Shoulder to Cry On, adapting DongMul's webtoon. Da Yeol faces false accusations due to Tae Hyun's joke, endangering his sports career. Seeking truth, DaYeol discovers his vulnerability to TaeHyun's influence
SOURCE: Viki
Jang DoYoon and Son Hyun Woo's Sing My Crush, released in August, follows BaRam and HanTae from their school days to adulthood. The story explores whether BaRam can overcome long-standing feelings for HanTae
SOURCE: iQIYI
Bon Appetit starring Lee Ki Taek, Yoo Jeong Hoon premiered in September. It is a romantic story between a corporate employee and his neighbor who is a good cook
SOURCE: iQIYI
MYNAME's JunQ and Han JeongWan starred in Individual Circumstances, airing in January. The story follows Ha YeonWoo, a renowned movie director, and Sung WooJae, a writer haunted by a past love, intertwining their lives
SOURCE: GAGAOOLALA
In March, The Eighth Sense, starring Lim Ji Sub and Oh Jun Taek, explored the complexities of university romance, capturing the common confusion experienced by young adults in navigating life and love
SOURCE: Viki
Starstruck featuring SF9's Zu Ho and Kim In Seong was released in May, adapted from Ha Tae Jin's web novel. The story follows Jo Woo Jae and Seo Hyun Jun, long-time friends. Seo Hyun Jun, nursing unrequited feelings, finally confesses after a moment of frustration
SOURCE: Heavenly TV OTT
Jun and Jun aired in June, featuring Ki Hyun Woo, Yang Jun Mo, Jo Chan Hyun, and Park Hyeong Seop. The series delves into an office romance narrative involving Lee Jun, a former idol turned intern, and Choi Jun, his office manager
SOURCE: Viki
A Breeze Of Love, featuring Shin Jeong You and Woo Ji Han, aired in November. The series explores the unpredictable nature of love between two individuals who believed they understood each other completely, akin to the uncertainty of a weather forecast
SOURCE: iQIYI
Love Mate, featuring Cho Han Gyeol and Cho Hyun Min, presents a captivating office romance between Haram, and Seo Yi Jun. The series delves into their intriguing dynamics and premiered on May 26
SOURCE: Viki
Wuju Bakery, featuring Jeff Satur, Barcode Tinnasit, Dion, and Q, is a Thai-Korean collaboration, set for a December release. It is about a spaceship crashing into a bakery sparking chaos, and intertwining the lives of its boss and the bakery owner amid a hunt by scattered aliens. Set for release in December