Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 15, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Korean foods for this winter

A piping hot stew made with fermented kimchi, tofu, and a variety of seasonings. It's a spicy and comforting winter classic that warms you from the inside out

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Kimchi Jjigae (Kimchi Stew)

Sundubu jjigae is a spicy, silky stew featuring soft tofu, vegetables, and often, seafood or meat. It's a soul-soothing dish with a balance of flavors and textures

 Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Sundubu Jjigae (Soft Tofu Stew)

A traditional Korean tonic soup made with a whole young chicken stuffed with glutinous rice, ginseng, jujube dates, and garlic. It's believed to boost energy and fight the cold

Image:  MORE

Samgyetang (Ginseng Chicken Soup)

A fiery chicken stew with vegetables, potatoes, and a rich, spicy sauce. It's a hearty dish perfect for chasing away winter chills

Image:  MORE

Dakdoritang (Spicy Chicken Stew)

Hoddeok are sweet, cinnamon-spiced pancakes filled with brown sugar, nuts, and honey. These warm, crispy treats are a delightful winter street food

Hoddeok (Sweet Pancakes)

 Image:  YG Entertainment


Tteokguk is a traditional Korean soup featuring chewy rice cake slices in a clear, flavorful broth. It's traditionally eaten on Lunar New Year to symbolize longevity

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Tteokguk (Rice Cake Soup)

Crispy and savory, Korean jeon are a variety of pancakes made with vegetables, seafood, or meat. They're a popular winter snack or side dish

Image:  FNC Entertainment

Jeon (Korean Pancakes)

Hotteok is a sweet and doughy pancake filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nuts. The warm, gooey center makes it a must-try winter street food

 Image:  Play M Entertainment

Hotteok (Sweet Pancakes)

A spicy and invigorating soup made with shredded beef, vegetables, and lots of red pepper flakes. It's a favorite for battling the winter cold

Image:  Play M Entertainment

Yukgaejang (Spicy Beef Soup)

Made famous by the movie "Parasite," jjapaguri is a combination of two instant noodle dishes, Jjapaghetti and Neoguri. The result is a rich and spicy noodle dish that's become a winter sensation.

Image:  Jellyfish Entertainment

Jjapaguri (Ram-don)

