Top 10 Korean foods for this winter
A piping hot stew made with fermented kimchi, tofu, and a variety of seasonings. It's a spicy and comforting winter classic that warms you from the inside out
Kimchi Jjigae (Kimchi Stew)
Sundubu jjigae is a spicy, silky stew featuring soft tofu, vegetables, and often, seafood or meat. It's a soul-soothing dish with a balance of flavors and textures
Sundubu Jjigae (Soft Tofu Stew)
A traditional Korean tonic soup made with a whole young chicken stuffed with glutinous rice, ginseng, jujube dates, and garlic. It's believed to boost energy and fight the cold
Samgyetang (Ginseng Chicken Soup)
A fiery chicken stew with vegetables, potatoes, and a rich, spicy sauce. It's a hearty dish perfect for chasing away winter chills
Dakdoritang (Spicy Chicken Stew)
Hoddeok are sweet, cinnamon-spiced pancakes filled with brown sugar, nuts, and honey. These warm, crispy treats are a delightful winter street food
Hoddeok (Sweet Pancakes)
Tteokguk is a traditional Korean soup featuring chewy rice cake slices in a clear, flavorful broth. It's traditionally eaten on Lunar New Year to symbolize longevity
Tteokguk (Rice Cake Soup)
Crispy and savory, Korean jeon are a variety of pancakes made with vegetables, seafood, or meat. They're a popular winter snack or side dish
Jeon (Korean Pancakes)
Hotteok is a sweet and doughy pancake filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nuts. The warm, gooey center makes it a must-try winter street food
Hotteok (Sweet Pancakes)
A spicy and invigorating soup made with shredded beef, vegetables, and lots of red pepper flakes. It's a favorite for battling the winter cold
Yukgaejang (Spicy Beef Soup)
Made famous by the movie "Parasite," jjapaguri is a combination of two instant noodle dishes, Jjapaghetti and Neoguri. The result is a rich and spicy noodle dish that's become a winter sensation.
Jjapaguri (Ram-don)