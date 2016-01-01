Top 10 Korean movies to know about Korean culture
Pujya Doss
Directed by Bong Joon-ho this flick depicts a story of a Poor family, who schemes to become employed by a wealthy family by posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals
Image: CJ Entertainment
Parasite (2019)
Helmed by Lee Chang-dong, this is a story of a young woman who becomes obsessed with a mysterious man who may or may not have committed a crime
Image: Pinehouse Film
Burning (2018)
Park Chan-wook's directorial film tells the story of a Japanese heiress who is sent to live with a mysterious woman who is actually a con artist
The Handmaiden (2016)
Image: Moho Film
Another Park Chan-wook-helmed movie tells the story of a police detective who investigates the death of a man while falling for the man's mysterious wife
Image: Moho Film
Decision to Leave (2022)
Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda this flick’s plot revolves around a baby box that is placed in a public bathroom a mysterious man and a woman who work for an adoption broker scheme to kidnap the babies
Broker (2022)
Image: Zip Cinema
Ryoo Seung-wan helmed action flick tells the story of South Korean and North Korean diplomats, who team up to escape from Mogadishu during the Somali Civil War
Escape from Mogadishu (2021)
Image: Dexter Studios
A plane makes an emergency landing in Seoul after a mysterious illness spreads among the passengers It is directed by Han Jae-rim
Emergency Declaration (2022)
Image: Wooju Film Co., Ltd.
Byun Sung-Hyun’s drama shows a political campaign manager helping a young politician rise to power
Kingmaker (2021)
Image: Seed Film
Kim Jeong-hoon helmed adventure movie showcases a group of pirates and bandits who team up to find a lost treasure, it was distributed by Lotte Entertainment
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022)
Image: Lotte Entertainment
This action genre flick directed by Yoon Sung-hyun narrates the story of two secret agents who races against time to stop a North Korean terrorist attack in Seoul
Hunt (2022)
Image: Sanai Pictures