Heading 3

june 13, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Korean movies to know about Korean culture

Pujya Doss

Directed by Bong Joon-ho this flick depicts a story of a Poor family, who  schemes to become employed by a wealthy family by posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals

Image: CJ Entertainment

Parasite (2019) 

Helmed by Lee Chang-dong, this is a story of a young woman who becomes obsessed with a mysterious man who may or may not have committed a crime

Image: Pinehouse Film

Burning (2018) 

Park Chan-wook's directorial film tells the story of a Japanese heiress who is sent to live with a mysterious woman who is actually a con artist

The Handmaiden (2016) 

Image: Moho Film

Another Park Chan-wook-helmed movie tells the story of a police detective who investigates the death of a man while falling for the man's mysterious wife

Image: Moho Film

Decision to Leave (2022) 

Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda this flick’s plot revolves around a baby box that is placed in a public bathroom a mysterious man and a woman who work for an adoption broker scheme to kidnap the babies

Broker (2022) 

Image: Zip Cinema

Ryoo Seung-wan helmed action flick tells the story of South Korean and North Korean diplomats, who team up to escape from Mogadishu during the Somali Civil War

Escape from Mogadishu (2021) 

Image: Dexter Studios

A plane makes an emergency landing in Seoul after a mysterious illness spreads among the passengers It is directed by Han Jae-rim

Emergency Declaration (2022) 

Image: Wooju Film Co., Ltd.

Byun Sung-Hyun’s drama shows a political campaign manager helping a young politician rise to power 

Kingmaker (2021) 

Image: Seed Film

Kim Jeong-hoon helmed adventure movie showcases a group of pirates and bandits who team up to find a lost treasure, it was distributed by Lotte Entertainment

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022) 

Image: Lotte Entertainment

This action genre flick directed by Yoon Sung-hyun narrates the story of two secret agents who races against time to stop a North Korean terrorist attack in Seoul

Hunt (2022) 

Image: Sanai Pictures

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here