Top 10 Korean Phrases for Travelers
A friendly greeting to start conversations with locals during your Korean adventure
Annyeonghaseyo: Hello
Show appreciation for the hospitality and kindness you encounter
Gamsahamnida: Thank you
Helpful for confirming orders or directions
Ne - Yes
Useful for indicating preferences or declining offers politely
Aniyo - No
Ideal for getting someone's attention or navigating through crowded areas
Silryehamnida - Excuse me
Essential for shopping and bargaining
Eolmaeyo? - How much is it?
Ask for directions to key places or landmarks
Image: Pexels
Eodieyo? - Where is it?
Can you speak Korean? (Show your willingness to communicate in their language)
Hangugeo hal su isseoyo?
Express your enjoyment of Korean cuisine
Masisseoyo - It's delicious
In case you require assistance or support while traveling in Korea
Dowajuseyo - Help, please
