Top 10 Korean Phrases for Travelers

A friendly greeting to start conversations with locals during your Korean adventure

Annyeonghaseyo: Hello 

Show appreciation for the hospitality and kindness you encounter

Gamsahamnida: Thank you

Helpful for confirming orders or directions

Ne - Yes

Useful for indicating preferences or declining offers politely

Aniyo - No

Ideal for getting someone's attention or navigating through crowded areas

Silryehamnida - Excuse me

Essential for shopping and bargaining

Eolmaeyo? - How much is it?

Ask for directions to key places or landmarks

Eodieyo? - Where is it?

Can you speak Korean? (Show your willingness to communicate in their language)

Hangugeo hal su isseoyo? 

Express your enjoyment of Korean cuisine

Masisseoyo - It's delicious

In case you require assistance or support while traveling in Korea

Dowajuseyo - Help, please

