Top 10 Korean Slang Words to Impress Your Korean Friends
Term used by females to address older males or boyfriends affectionately.
Image credits: MBC
Oppa:
Means the best or awesome, used to express excitement or approval.
Image credits: MBC
Jjang:
Exclamation expressing a range of emotions like surprise, pity, or admiration.
Image credits: MBC
Aigoo:
Equivalent to awesome or amazing, used to describe something impressive or surprising.
Image credits: MBC
Daebak:
I love you in Korean, often used between close friends or romantic partners.
Image credits: MBC
Saranghae
Refers to the youngest member of a group, typically in a family or a team.
Image credits: MBC
Maknae:
Means hurry up or quickly in Korean, often used in a fast-paced context.
Image credits: MBC
Pali Pali
Term used by males to address older females or girlfriends affectionately.
Image credits: MBC
Nuna:
Short for self-camera, refers to a selfie or a self-portrait taken by oneself.
Image credits: MBC
Selca
Means friend in Korean, often used to refer to close friends or companions.
Image credits: MBC
Chingu