Pujya Doss

MARCH 04, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Korean Slang Words to Impress Your Korean Friends

Term used by females to address older males or boyfriends affectionately.

Image credits: MBC

Oppa:

Means the best or awesome, used to express excitement or approval.

Image credits: MBC

Jjang: 

Exclamation expressing a range of emotions like surprise, pity, or admiration.

Image credits: MBC

Aigoo: 

Equivalent to awesome or amazing, used to describe something impressive or surprising.

Image credits: MBC

Daebak: 

I love you in Korean, often used between close friends or romantic partners.

Image credits: MBC

Saranghae

Refers to the youngest member of a group, typically in a family or a team.

Image credits: MBC

Maknae:

Means hurry up or quickly in Korean, often used in a fast-paced context.

Image credits: MBC

Pali Pali

Term used by males to address older females or girlfriends affectionately.

Image credits: MBC

Nuna:

Short for self-camera, refers to a selfie or a self-portrait taken by oneself.

Image credits: MBC

Selca

Means friend in Korean, often used to refer to close friends or companions.

Image credits: MBC

Chingu

