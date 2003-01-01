Top 10 Korean thriller films to watch

Train to Busan is a South Korean action horror film directed by Yeon Sang Ho, featuring a gripping plot of passengers fighting for survival on a KTX train during a sudden zombie apocalypse
Bong Joon Ho's 2003 film, Memories of Murder, follows detectives investigating a chilling serial killer case in 1986, delivering an absorbing thriller that stands among the best of all time, exploring themes of justice and injustice
Director Jee Woon Kim's I Saw the Devil stands as one of South Korea's best revenge films, featuring a gripping narrative and stylish execution, although its graphic violence may not be suitable for the most sensitive viewers
Lee Chang Dong's Burning, starring Steven Yeun, Jeon Jong Seo, and Yoo Ah In, is an intriguing South Korean psychological thriller, featuring great performances and a captivating, thought-provoking premise that lingers in viewers' minds
The Wailing, a gripping Korean horror film, weaves psychological thriller, mystery, horror, black magic, and demonic elements seamlessly, featuring well-cast actors and an expertly written narrative
Mother, directed by Bong Joon Ho, is a haunting Korean thriller featuring stunning aesthetics and a powerful performance by Hye Ja Kim, exploring themes of motherly love and devotion in the pursuit of justice
Hwa-Yi: A Monster Boy is a gripping Korean revenge film that delves into the dark world of a boy raised by kidnappers, skillfully exploring the complex dynamics between Hwa-Yi and his surrogate fathers while raising thought-provoking questions about relationships and revenge
The Call is a gripping South Korean thriller that explores the consequences of knowing the future, unfolding a disturbing tale as Seo Yeon discovers a mysterious phone connecting her with the past, leading to unforeseen dangers and suspenseful twists
In the South Korean thriller Midnight, Wi Ha Joon from Squid Game delivers a chilling performance as killer Do Shik, who plays a deadly cat-and-mouse game with his victims, exploiting the challenges faced by Kyung Mi, a deaf woman, in this suspenseful and disturbing tale
Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho, is a critically acclaimed South Korean thriller that follows the Kim family's schemes to infiltrate the wealthy Park family, exploring class dynamics and deception. The film made history by winning the Palme d'Or at Cannes and four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, becoming a groundbreaking international success