Pujya Doss

1st October,2023

Entertainment

Top 10 Korean Webtoons to Read

A gripping journey through a towering world filled with tests, alliances, and intrigue, where power is the ultimate prize

Image: Webtoon

Tower of God

Witness the ascent of a once-weak hunter as he evolves into an unstoppable force, facing otherworldly threats head-on

Image: Toppytoon

Solo Leveling

Explosive martial arts showdowns, divine powers, and a high-stakes tournament define this action-packed webtoon

Image: Webtoon

The God of High School

Survive the apocalypse as you follow the residents of Green Home Condominiums, who must confront their inner demons and literal monsters

Image: Webtoon

Sweet Home

Dive into the world of makeup transformations, love triangles, and self-discovery in this heartwarming and humorous rom-com

Image: Webtoon

True Beauty


Join the quirky world of game developer Sam as she navigates life, love, and the challenges of indie game development

Image: Webtoon

Let's Play

Uncover the complexities of family and romance in the life of Shin-Ae Yoo, a girl with a troubled past and uncertain future

Image: Webtoon

I Love Yoo

Explore the dark, psychological thriller of a boy trapped in a house with a sinister serial killer, his own father

Image: Webtoon

Bastard

Enter a historical romance filled with secrets, political intrigue, and a forbidden love that defies the odds

Image: Webtoon

My Dear Cold-Blooded King

Navigate the complexities of relationships and campus life in this character-driven webtoon where nothing is as it seems

Image: Webtoon

Cheese in the Trap

