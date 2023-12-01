Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

December 01, 2023

Top 10 Lana Del Rey Songs

The soft, melodious cadence of this song, coupled with Lana's alluring voice, creates an irresistible allure

West Coast 

Image Source: Getty

Filled with hip-hop beats and memorable lines this song portrays the singer's cheerful side

Image Source: Getty

National Anthem 

You can get the true essence of melancholy pop in this underrated single from the talented vocalist's second studio album, Born To Die 

Summertime Sadness

Image Source: Getty

The title track of Lana's sophomore album based on the theme of true selfless love

Born To Die

Image Source: Getty

Having a dramatic touch this song gives the vibe of a modern pop opera

Blue Jeans

Image Source: Getty

The downtempo pop ballad and the mellifluous voice of Del Rey made this piece one of the breakthrough songs of her career 

Video Games

Image Source: Getty

Despite being less successful than the other singles of the Born To Die album, this song's heart-watching lyrics and delicate rhythm can't be overlooked 

Dark Paradise 

Image Source: Getty

The harmonious rhythm and catchy verse of this song beautifully illustrates the theme of eternal love 

Young and Beautiful

Image Source: Getty

Brooklyn Baby 

Image Source: Getty

Released in 2014, the song of the singer's signature melancholy genre is focused on the conflict between love and desire 

Part of Lana's latest album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, this song became an internet sensation 

A&W

Image Source: Getty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here