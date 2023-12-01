Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
December 01, 2023
Top 10 Lana Del Rey Songs
The soft, melodious cadence of this song, coupled with Lana's alluring voice, creates an irresistible allure
West Coast
Image Source: Getty
Filled with hip-hop beats and memorable lines this song portrays the singer's cheerful side
Image Source: Getty
National Anthem
You can get the true essence of melancholy pop in this underrated single from the talented vocalist's second studio album, Born To Die
Summertime Sadness
Image Source: Getty
The title track of Lana's sophomore album based on the theme of true selfless love
Born To Die
Image Source: Getty
Having a dramatic touch this song gives the vibe of a modern pop opera
Blue Jeans
Image Source: Getty
The downtempo pop ballad and the mellifluous voice of Del Rey made this piece one of the breakthrough songs of her career
Video Games
Image Source: Getty
Despite being less successful than the other singles of the Born To Die album, this song's heart-watching lyrics and delicate rhythm can't be overlooked
Dark Paradise
Image Source: Getty
The harmonious rhythm and catchy verse of this song beautifully illustrates the theme of eternal love
Young and Beautiful
Image Source: Getty
Brooklyn Baby
Image Source: Getty
Released in 2014, the song of the singer's signature melancholy genre is focused on the conflict between love and desire
Part of Lana's latest album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, this song became an internet sensation
A&W
Image Source: Getty
