Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

January 29, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 Lee Sung Kyung K-dramas

Lee Sung Kyung becomes a heart surgeon named Cha Eun-Jae, learning from Boo Yong Joo and growing a lot

Image source- SBS TV

Dr. Romantic 2

Lee Sung Kyung, playing Choi Michaela, sees how much time people have left and falls in love unexpectedly

Image source- tvN

About Time 

Lee Sung Kyung is Kim Bok-joo, a college student, and weightlifter in training, who faces the ups and downs of life

Image source- MBC TV

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo 

As Jin Seo-woo, Lee Sung Kyung adds drama and romance to a story about doctors and life changes

Image source- SBS TV

The Doctors 

Playing In-ha, Lee Sung Kyung joins a story about a student, Yoo Jung, and complicated relationships

Image source- tvN

Cheese in the Trap 

Lee Sung Kyung, as Kang Yi Sol, raises questions about happiness in a tale of ambition and cooking

Image source- tvN

Flower of Queen

Lee Sung Kyung's character Oh So-nyeo brings trouble and healing, dealing with love and personal struggles

Image source- SBS TV

It’s Okay, That’s Love 

Making a special appearance, Lee Sung Kyung adds charm to a drama about dreams in the entertainment industry

Image source- tvN

Record of Youth 

Lee Sung Kyung makes a quick appearance in a drama about premonitions and crime-solving

Image source- SBS TV

While You Were Sleeping

In this exciting rom-com, Lee Sung Kyung plays the role of a talented PR manager who brings a quick solution for every problem

Image source- tvN

Shooting Stars

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here