Top 10 Lee Sung Kyung K-dramas
Lee Sung Kyung becomes a heart surgeon named Cha Eun-Jae, learning from Boo Yong Joo and growing a lot
Dr. Romantic 2
Lee Sung Kyung, playing Choi Michaela, sees how much time people have left and falls in love unexpectedly
About Time
Lee Sung Kyung is Kim Bok-joo, a college student, and weightlifter in training, who faces the ups and downs of life
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
As Jin Seo-woo, Lee Sung Kyung adds drama and romance to a story about doctors and life changes
The Doctors
Playing In-ha, Lee Sung Kyung joins a story about a student, Yoo Jung, and complicated relationships
Cheese in the Trap
Lee Sung Kyung, as Kang Yi Sol, raises questions about happiness in a tale of ambition and cooking
Flower of Queen
Lee Sung Kyung's character Oh So-nyeo brings trouble and healing, dealing with love and personal struggles
It’s Okay, That’s Love
Making a special appearance, Lee Sung Kyung adds charm to a drama about dreams in the entertainment industry
Record of Youth
Lee Sung Kyung makes a quick appearance in a drama about premonitions and crime-solving
While You Were Sleeping
In this exciting rom-com, Lee Sung Kyung plays the role of a talented PR manager who brings a quick solution for every problem
Shooting Stars