TOP 10: Life-changing K-dramas
A story about three siblings who are trying to find their own liberation from their mundane lives. It is a heartwarming and funny drama about finding happiness and fulfillment
My Liberation Notes
Image: JTBC
A romantic comedy-drama about a dentist who moves to a seaside town and falls in love with a local handyman. It is a heartwarming and charming drama about finding love and community
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN
A coming-of-age story about two young people who fall in love in the 1990s. It is a nostalgic and heartwarming drama about finding love and hope in difficult times
Twenty Five Twenty One
Image: tvN
A drama about a young man who works as a trauma cleaner and his uncle, who is autistic. It is a heartwarming and thought-provoking drama about grief, loss, and finding new beginnings
Move to Heaven
Image: Netflix
A slice-of-life drama about a group of people living in Jeju Island. It is a heartwarming and realistic drama about the joys and sorrows of life
Our Blues
Image: tvN
A fantasy romance about a man who can read people's minds and a woman who can see the future. They team up to solve crimes and find their true love
The Secret Romantic Guesthouse
Image: SBS
A fantasy drama about a mysterious magician who helps a young girl escape her unhappy reality. It is a heartwarming and magical drama about finding hope and believing in yourself
Image: Netflix
The Sound of Magic
A mystery drama about a former detective who becomes a private investigator. She teams up with a young hacker to solve a series of murders
Image: JTBC
Inspector Koo
A comedy-drama about a supermarket employee who becomes a suspect in a murder case. He uses his knowledge of supermarket products to solve the case
The Killer's Shopping List
Image: tvN
A fantasy romance about a man who can feel the emotions of the person he touches and a woman who has lost the ability to feel emotions. They team up to find the source of their connection
Eat, Love, Kill
Image: tvN