september 04, 2023

TOP 10: Life-changing K-dramas

A story about three siblings who are trying to find their own liberation from their mundane lives. It is a heartwarming and funny drama about finding happiness and fulfillment

My Liberation Notes

Image: JTBC

A romantic comedy-drama about a dentist who moves to a seaside town and falls in love with a local handyman. It is a heartwarming and charming drama about finding love and community

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: tvN

A coming-of-age story about two young people who fall in love in the 1990s. It is a nostalgic and heartwarming drama about finding love and hope in difficult times

Twenty Five Twenty One 

Image: tvN

A drama about a young man who works as a trauma cleaner and his uncle, who is autistic. It is a heartwarming and thought-provoking drama about grief, loss, and finding new beginnings

Move to Heaven

Image: Netflix

A slice-of-life drama about a group of people living in Jeju Island. It is a heartwarming and realistic drama about the joys and sorrows of life

Our Blues 

Image: tvN

A fantasy romance about a man who can read people's minds and a woman who can see the future. They team up to solve crimes and find their true love

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse 

Image: SBS 

A fantasy drama about a mysterious magician who helps a young girl escape her unhappy reality. It is a heartwarming and magical drama about finding hope and believing in yourself

Image: Netflix

The Sound of Magic

A mystery drama about a former detective who becomes a private investigator. She teams up with a young hacker to solve a series of murders

Image: JTBC

Inspector Koo

A comedy-drama about a supermarket employee who becomes a suspect in a murder case. He uses his knowledge of supermarket products to solve the case

The Killer's Shopping List

Image: tvN

A fantasy romance about a man who can feel the emotions of the person he touches and a woman who has lost the ability to feel emotions. They team up to find the source of their connection

Eat, Love, Kill

Image: tvN

