Four friends overcome obstacles in pursuit of their dreams. Dongman and Aera's chemistry and funny moments make it a heartwarming and inspiring watch
Fight for My Way
Source: KBS
Reply 1988 is a beloved Korean drama that portrays the lives of five families and friends living in the same neighbourhood in 1988. With poignant, funny, and heartwarming moments, the show accurately depicts pop culture from that era and is highly rated
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
This popular K-drama combines comedy, fantasy, and romance. A ghost runs a pojangmacha where dreams resolve conflicts for the living and dead. Hilarious situations arise with a human who can reveal secrets by touch and a former afterlife detective
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Source: JTBC
This drama follows three men running a guest house in Waikiki, Itaewon, who are on the brink of bankruptcy until a single mother and baby show up. The hilarious, slapstick humor and touching friendships make it a cult classic
Welcome To Waikiki
Source: JTBC
This romantic comedy follows a city girl who moves to a seaside village to start her dental practice and a small-town man who's a jack of all trades. Their relationship blossoms amidst cultural differences and charming villagers
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Source: tvN
This K-drama blends fantasy, girl power, and romance, following Do Bong Soon, born with superhuman strength, and Min Hyuk, a gaming company CEO who hires her as his bodyguard
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
A romantic comedy K-drama about a conceited VP and his efficient secretary. A series of misunderstandings and amusing banter ensues. The show is light-hearted, edited with humor and has both funny and heartwarming moments
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
Source: tvN
A feel-good K-drama about a college student who swallows a magic bead of a nine-tailed fox, leading to a silly and romantic adventure
My Roommate Is a Gumiho
Source:tvN
In this K-drama, Shin Hari goes on a blind date in place of her friend but ends up getting married to her boss. Hilarity ensues as she hides her identity, with entertaining storylines for both lead and supporting couples
Business Proposal
Source: SBS
A heartwarming K-drama about a talented weightlifter and her swimmer best friend, exploring themes of friendship, love, and coming of age. With comedy, romance, and relatable characters, it's a show that will make you laugh and cry
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC