Top 10 Lighthearted
K-dramas 

Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 04, 2023

Entertainment

Four friends overcome obstacles in pursuit of their dreams. Dongman and Aera's chemistry and funny moments make it a heartwarming and inspiring watch

Fight for My Way 

Source: KBS

Reply 1988 is a beloved Korean drama that portrays the lives of five families and friends living in the same neighbourhood in 1988. With poignant, funny, and heartwarming moments, the show accurately depicts pop culture from that era and is highly rated

Reply 1988 

Source: tvN 

This popular K-drama combines comedy, fantasy, and romance. A ghost runs a pojangmacha where dreams resolve conflicts for the living and dead. Hilarious situations arise with a human who can reveal secrets by touch and a former afterlife detective

Mystic Pop-up Bar

Source: JTBC 

This drama follows three men running a guest house in Waikiki, Itaewon, who are on the brink of bankruptcy until a single mother and baby show up. The hilarious, slapstick humor and touching friendships make it a cult classic

Welcome To Waikiki 

Source: JTBC

This romantic comedy follows a city girl who moves to a seaside village to start her dental practice and a small-town man who's a jack of all trades. Their relationship blossoms amidst cultural differences and charming villagers

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

Source: tvN 

This K-drama blends fantasy, girl power, and romance, following Do Bong Soon, born with superhuman strength, and Min Hyuk, a gaming company CEO who hires her as his bodyguard

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Source: JTBC

A romantic comedy K-drama about a conceited VP and his efficient secretary. A series of misunderstandings and amusing banter ensues. The show is light-hearted, edited with humor and has both funny and heartwarming moments

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Source: tvN 

A feel-good K-drama about a college student who swallows a magic bead of a nine-tailed fox, leading to a silly and romantic adventure

My Roommate Is a Gumiho

Source:tvN 

In this K-drama, Shin Hari goes on a blind date in place of her friend but ends up getting married to her boss. Hilarity ensues as she hides her identity, with entertaining storylines for both lead and supporting couples

Business Proposal 

Source: SBS

A heartwarming K-drama about a talented weightlifter and her swimmer best friend, exploring themes of friendship, love, and coming of age. With comedy, romance, and relatable characters, it's a show that will make you laugh and cry

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Source: MBC

